With the end of school on the horizon, many area churches will be gearing up for Vacation Bible School. Some of those planned are as follows:

Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, will host its Kids Week 2021: FEARLESS, June 7-11 from 9 a.m. to noon, daily. Classes will be offered to all children, ages 4-11, during which time they can participate in crafts, games, activities and much more. Cost for an individual registration, one child, is $10 per week, and for a family registration of two or more children, the cost is $20 per week. All children will receive a free T-shirt. To register, visit https://www.thecentrechurch.org/events.

Eastside Baptist Church, 182 Linwood Road, Mooresville, will have its vacation Bible school June 21-25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. using the theme, Mystery Island: Tracking Down the One True God. There will be activities, snacks, learning and games for children from pre-K to sixth grade. To register, visit eastsidebaptistmooresville.com.

Liberty Baptist Church, 171 Johnson Dairy Road, Mooresville, will host its VBS using the theme I’m Hooked on God’s Mercy, June 13-18 from 5:45-8:30 p.m. Classes will be available for all ages from 0 through adults. To register, visit the church’s website at libertybaptistmooresville.com/vbs.html.

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville will be having its VBS June 14-18 from 5:30-8:15 p.m. using the theme Rocky Railway, Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through. Classes will be offered for ages pre-K through rising fifth grade with food, music, Bible stories and Jesus! Visit mooresvillearp.org for details. Call 704-664-1273 to register or come on June 14.