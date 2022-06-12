Vacation Bible School

It’s almost time for vacation Bible schools to start. Here are a few in the area that are scheduled:

Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 802 Bethesda Road, Statesville, will host VBS with classes for ages three and onlder using the theme “Discovery on Adventure Island: Quest for God’s Great Light.” It will be held June 26-30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Those attending are asked to arrive at 6 p.m. on Sunday to register and have a hot dog. For more information, call Judy at 704-528-6620 or Miriam at 704-213-4094.

Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 W. N.C. 152, Mooresville, will have VBS on June 28 from 5:30-8:15 p.m. using the theme “Red, White Blue, Jesus is the Ultimate Freedom.” There will be crafts, dinner and games. RSVP at prospectpresvbs@gmail.com.

Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road, Mooresville, will be having VBS on July 18-22 from 6-8:30 p.m. with check in at 5:45 p.m. for ages 3 through fifth grade. This year’s theme will be “Rocky Railway – Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through!” On July 22, there will be a family night at 6 p.m. with a short program, followed by dinner and games outside on the lawn. It is free to attend. To register, visit www.trinitybaptist.com/vbs2022 and click Register Now. For additional information, email office@trinitybaptist.com or call 704-662-9303.

Triplett United Methodist Church, 838 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, will have VBS on July 18-22 from 5-8 p.m. for pre-K through fifth grades. The theme will be “Food Truck Party: On a Roll With God.”