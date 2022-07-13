Vacation Bible schools are ongoing. Here’s a list of some local listings that are coming up soon:

Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, will be holding its annual VBS July 17-21 from 6-8 p.m. There will be classes for age 4/prekindergarten through the sixth grade, and an adult Bible study at the same time each evening. This year’s theme will be “Spark Studios: Created in Christ, Designed for God’s Purpose.” For information or to register, visit bereabaptistlkn.com/vacation-bible-school.

Centre Presbyterian Church will be having “Incredible” Kids Week 2022 on July 18-22 from 9 a.m. to noon for ages completed kindergarten through fifth grade. One of the greatest difficulties for kids of any age is identity. Sometimes, kids feel like they don’t fit the “norm,” so they might feel left out, invaluable, unloved and just downright weird. During Kids Week, children will learn that because God is incredible and we are made in his image, that means we are incredible, too. Each child is unique, one of a kind, incredible. All children will receive a free T-shirt. Nonrefundable registration fees are $15 for one child for the week and $25 for two or more children for the week. Online registration is available at thecentrechurch.org/centre-kids. Limited spots are available.

Mount Mourne Church of God, 1447 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, will be having its VBS July 16-22 from 6-8 p.m. using the theme of “Spark Studios.” To register, call 704-892-0101.

Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road, Mooresville, will be having VBS July 18-22 from 6-8:30 p.m., with check-in at 5:45 p.m., for age three through fifth grade. This year’s theme will be “Rocky Railway — Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through!” On July 22, there will be a family night at 6 p.m. with a short program, followed by dinner and games outside on the lawn. It is free to attend. To register, visit trinitybaptist.com/vbs2022 and click Register Now. For information, email office@trinitybaptist.com or call 704-662-9303.

Triplett United Methodist Church, 838 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, will have VBS July 18-22 from 5-8 p.m. for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. The theme will be “Food Truck Party: On a Roll With God.”

To add an upcoming VBS to this list, email kkistler@mooresvilletribune.com and provide the name of the church, address, date and times, theme. and for what ages the program will be offered.