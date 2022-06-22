It’s almost time for vacation Bible schools to start. Here are some that are scheduled to take place in the area:

Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, will be holding its annual VBS July 17-21 from 6-8 p.m. It will be having classes for age 4/pre-K through the sixth grade and an adult Bible study at the same time each evening. This year’s theme will be Spark Studios: Created in Christ, Designed for God’s Purpose. For information or to pre-register visit bereabaptistlkn.com/vacation-bible-school.

Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 802 Bethesda Road, Statesville, will be VBS with classes for ages 3 and up using the theme of Discovery on Adventure Island: Quest for God’s Great Light. It will be held June 26-30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Those attending are asked to arrive at 6 p.m. on Sunday to register and have a hot dog. For information, call Judy at 704-528-6620 or Miriam at 704-213-4094.

Centre Presbyterian Church, will be having “Incredible” Kids Week 2022 on July 18-22 from 9 a.m. to noon for ages completed kindergarten through fifth grade. One of the greatest difficulties for kids of any age is identity. Sometimes, kids feel like they don’t fit the “norm,” so they might feel left out, invaluable, unloved and just downright weird. During Kids Week, children will learn that because God is incredible and we are made in his image, that means we are incredible, too. Each child is unique, one of a kind, incredible. Please note that registration fees are nonrefundable. All children will receive a free T-shirt. Registration fees are $15 for the week for one child and $25 for the week for two or more children. Registration is available at thecentrechurch.org/centre-kids. Limited spots are available.

First Baptist Church Mooresville, 150 S. Church Street, will have its VBS June 26-30. It will be held from 4-7 p.m. June 26 and 9 a.m. to noon June 27-30 with VBS Family Night beginning at 6:30 p.m. June 30. Guest speaker will be Dr. Dan Bellamy. This year’s theme will be Spark Studios: Created in Christ, Designed for God’s Purpose. Classes will be available for children age four through completed sixth grade. Register at fbcmooresville.com.

Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 W. N.C. Highway 152, Mooresville, has VBS June 28 from 5:30-8:15 p.m. using the theme of Red, White Blue, Jesus is the Ultimate Freedom. There will be crafts, dinner and games. Register at prospectpresvbs@gmail.com.

Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road, Mooresville, will be having VBS July 18-22 from 6-8:30 p.m. with check in at 5:45 p.m. for ages 3 through fifth grade. This year’s theme will be Rocky Railway — Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through! On July 22, there will be a family night at 6 p.m. with a short program, followed by dinner and games outside on the lawn. It is free to attend. To register, visit trinitybaptist.com/vbs2022 and click Register Now. For information, email office@trinitybaptist.com or call 704-662-9303.

Triplett United Methodist Church, 838 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, will have VBS July 18-22 from 5-8 p.m. for pre-K through fifth grade. The theme will be Food Truck Party: On a Roll With God.