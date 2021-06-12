 Skip to main content
Vacation Bible School
With the end of school on the horizon, many area churches will be gearing up for Vacation Bible School. Some of those planned are as follows:

  • Eastside Baptist Church, 182 Linwood Road, Mooresville, will have its Vacation Bible School on June 21-25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. using the theme, "Mystery Island: Tracking Down the One True God.” There will be activities, snacks, learning and games for children from pre-K to sixth grade. To register, visit eastsidebaptistmooresville.com.
  • Liberty Baptist Church, 171 Johnson Dairy Road, Mooresville, will host its VBS using the theme of "I’m Hooked on God’s Mercy," beginning today and continuing through June 18 from 5:45-8:30 p.m. Classes will be available for all ages from 0 through adults. To register, visit the church’s website at libertybaptistmooresville.com/vbs.html.
  • Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, will be having its VBS June 14-18 from 5:30-8:15 p.m. using the theme “Rocky Railway, Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through.” Classes will be offered for ages pre-K through rising fifth grade with food, music, Bible stories and Jesus! Visit mooresvillearp.org for details. Call 704-664-1273 to register or come June 14.
