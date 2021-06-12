With the end of school on the horizon, many area churches will be gearing up for Vacation Bible School. Some of those planned are as follows:
- Eastside Baptist Church, 182 Linwood Road, Mooresville, will have its Vacation Bible School on June 21-25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. using the theme, "Mystery Island: Tracking Down the One True God.” There will be activities, snacks, learning and games for children from pre-K to sixth grade. To register, visit eastsidebaptistmooresville.com.
- Liberty Baptist Church, 171 Johnson Dairy Road, Mooresville, will host its VBS using the theme of "I’m Hooked on God’s Mercy," beginning today and continuing through June 18 from 5:45-8:30 p.m. Classes will be available for all ages from 0 through adults. To register, visit the church’s website at libertybaptistmooresville.com/vbs.html.
- Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, will be having its VBS June 14-18 from 5:30-8:15 p.m. using the theme “Rocky Railway, Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through.” Classes will be offered for ages pre-K through rising fifth grade with food, music, Bible stories and Jesus! Visit mooresvillearp.org for details. Call 704-664-1273 to register or come June 14.