It’s almost time for vacation Bible schools to start. Here are some that are scheduled to take place in the area:

Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, will be holding its annual VBS July 17-21 from 6-8 p.m. They will be having classes for age 4/PreK through the sixth grade, and an adult Bible study at the same time each evening. This year’s theme will be “Spark Studios: Created in Christ, Designed for God’s Purpose.” For more information, or to preregister, visit http://www.bereabaptistlkn.com/vacation-bible-school.

Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 802 Bethesda Road, Statesville, will host VBS with classes for ages three and up using the theme “Discovery on Adventure Island: Quest for God’s Great Light.” It will be held June 26-30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Those attending are asked to arrive at 6 p.m. on Sunday to register and have a hot dog. For more information, call Judy at 704-528-6620 or Miriam at 704-213-4094.

Centre Presbyterian Church, will be having “Incredible Kids Week 2022” on July 18-22 from 9 a.m. to noon for ages completed kindergarten through fifth grade. One of the greatest difficulties for kids of any age is identity. Sometimes, kids feel like they don’t fit the “norm,” so they might feel left out, invaluable, unloved, and just downright weird! During Kids Week, children will learn that because God is incredible and we are made in His image, that means we are incredible too! Each child is unique … one of a kind … incredible. Please note that registration fees are nonrefundable. All children will receive a free T-shirt. Registration fees are: one child, $15 for the week, and two or more children, $25 for the week. Online registration is available at www.thecentrechurch.org/centre-kids. Limited spots are available.

First Baptist Church Mooresville, 150 S. Church St., will have its VBS June 26-30. It will be held from 4-7 p.m. June 26 and 9 a.m. to noon June 27-30 with VBS Family Night beginning at 6:30 on June 30. Guest speaker will be Dr. Dan Bellamy. This year’s theme will be “Spark Studios: Created in Christ, Designed for God’s Purpose.” Classes will be available for children age four through completed sixth grade. Register online at fbcmooresville.com.

Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 W. N.C. Highway 152, will have VBS June 28 from 5:30-8:15 p.m. using the theme “Red, White Blue, Jesus is the Ultimate Freedom.” There will be crafts, dinner and games. RSVP at prospectpresvbs@gmail.com.

Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road, Mooresville, will be having VBS July 18-22 from 6-8:30 p.m. with check in at 5:45 p.m. for ages three through fifth grade. This year’s theme will be “Rocky Railway — Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through!” On July 22, there will be a family night at 6 p.m. with a short program, followed by dinner and games outside on the lawn. It is free to attend. To register, visit www.trinitybaptist.com/vbs2022 and click Register Now. For additional information, email office@trinitybaptist.com or call 704-662-9303.

Triplett United Methodist Church, 838 Mazeppa Road, will have VBS July 18-22 from 5-8 p.m. for pre-K through fifth grades. The theme will be “Food Truck Party: On a Roll With God.”