Horizon Church, 316 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville will host, “Breakout: Escape from Ordinary to Extraordinary,” an escape room-themed VBS July 18-22 from 6-8 p.m. Classes will be held for children kindergarten through fifth grade. For more information and to register, visit www.horizonchurch.net .

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 684 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville, will be having its vacation Bible school July 19-23 from 6-8:30 p.m. Classes will be offered for ages four through eighth grade, plus an adult class, using the theme “Destination Dig, Unearthing the Truth About Jesus.”

Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville, will have its VBS July 23-25. Children three-years-old to those who have just completed sixth grade will meet July 23 and 24 at 6 p.m. to experience “Concrete and Cranes.” On July 25, children and parents will meet from 9 a.m. to noon. The children will have a class time with a joint service followed by a meal for everyone. Details are available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sbcmooresville.