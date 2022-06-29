Vacation Bible schools are ongoing. Here’s a list of some that are taking place in the area:

Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, will be holding its annual VBS July 17-21 from 6-8 p.m. There will be classes for ages 4/PreK through the sixth grade, and an adult Bible study at the same time each evening. This year’s theme will be “Spark Studios: Created in Christ, Designed for God’s Purpose.” For more information, or to preregister, visit http://www.bereabaptistlkn.com/vacation-bible-school.

Centre Presbyterian Church, will be having Incredible Kids Week 2022 on July 18-22 from 9 a.m. to noon for ages completed kindergarten through fifth grade. One of the greatest difficulties for kids of any age is identity. Sometimes, kids feel like they don’t fit the “norm,” so they might feel left out, invaluable, unloved, and just downright weird! During Kids Week, children will learn that because God is incredible and we are made in His image, we are incredible too. Each child is unique … one of a kind … incredible! Please note that registration fees are nonrefundable. All children will receive a free T-shirt. Registration fees are: one child: $15 for the week and two or more children: $25 for the week. Online registration is available at www.thecentrechurch.org/centre-kids. Noted limited spots are available.

First Baptist Church Mooresville, 150 S. Church St., will continue its VBS from 9 a.m. to noon through Friday, June 30. VBS Family Night begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Guest speaker will be Dr. Dan Bellamy. This year’s theme will be “Spark Studios: Created in Christ, Designed for God’s Purpose.” Classes will be available for children age four through completed sixth grade. Register online at fbcmooresville.com.

Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 W. N.C. Highway 152, Mooresville, will have VBS through June 30 from 5:30-8:15 p.m. using the theme “Red, White and Blue, Jesus is the Ultimate Freedom.” There will be crafts, dinner and games. RSVP at prospectpresvbs@gmail.com.

Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road, Mooresville, will be having VBS July 18-22 from 6-8:30 p.m. with check in at 5:45 p.m. for ages three through fifth grade. This year’s theme will be “Rocky Railway — Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through!” On July 22, there will be a family night at 6 p.m. with a short program, followed by dinner and games outside on the lawn. It is free to attend. To register, visit www.trinitybaptist.com/vbs2022 and click Register Now. For additional information, email office@trinitybaptist.com or call 704-662-9303.

Triplett United Methodist Church, 838 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, will have VBS July 18-22 from 5-8 p.m. for grades pre-K through fifth grades. The theme will be “Food Truck Party: On a Roll With God.”

If you would like to add an upcoming VBS to this list, email kkistler@mooresvilletribune.com and provide the name of the church, address, date and times, theme and what for ages class will be offered.