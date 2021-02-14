Vacation spots are just a drive-(thru) away

Looking for a getaway that is both safe and fun?

In a release from Visit North Carolina, Mooresville’s Lazy 5 Ranch was included in a list of drive-thru vacation sites. The ranch offers visitors the chance to see giraffes, antelopes, zebras, red kangaroos, camels, lemurs and more.

Other places the release noted offering drive-thru vacation options are Talking Walls at ThExchange in Charlotte which includes an open-air art gallery; Pottery Road in Seagrove, home to 100 pottery studios; Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park and Museum in Wilson, which is filled with whimsical, wind-driven creations in a two-acre park; World’s Largest Attractions in the Triad area including the world’s largest highboy dresser, the world’s largest chest of drawers, and the world’s largest Duncan Phyfe chair; and Shangri-La Stone Village in Prospect Hill, which includes 27 buildings built from stone, concrete and quartz from a nearby quarry.

Other drive-thru vacation attractions in the state range from The Barn Quilt Trail, the Waterfall Byway and the Blue Ridge Parkway, all in the North Carolina mountains, to the sites at the coast, the Metal Zoo in Greenville, 4x4 Driving on the Beach at the Outer Banks and the Croatan National Forest in Havelock.

