Variety of Christmas Eve services offered at local church

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church is planning multiple Christmas Eve services and the community is invited to join them in worship whether virtually or social distanced and masked in line on the sidewalk.

Church leaders noted that even though this year has changed how services look “it won’t stop us from celebrating the glorious birth of our Lord and Savior, the Prince of Peace.”

This year, they will be offering several online services through their Facebook Live, which is Facebook.com/stpatslkn or on their website at www.welcomestpat.org.

A unique and creative pageant will be shared during the 6 p.m. service, crafted through video with the children and youth serving as the actors and singers. At the 8:30 p.m. service, there will be a traditional Christmas worship service with a number of special guest musicians and soloists in addition to the church’s own Jayne and Randall Sprinkle.

Between the two services, from 7-8 p.m., there will be a sidewalk communion and Christmas blessing at the church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville. Clergy will be administering Holy Communion from the reserve sacrament.