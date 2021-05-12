VBS listing

With the end of school on the horizon, many area churches will be gearing up for Vacation Bible School. Some of those planned are as follows:
- Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, will host its Kids Week 2021: FEARLESS, June 7-11 from 9 a.m. to noon, daily. Classes will be offered to all children, ages 4-11, during which time they can participate in crafts, games, activities and much more. Cost for an individual registration, one child, is $10 per week, and for a family registration of two or more children, the cost is $20 per week. All children will receive a free T-shirt. To register, visit https://www.thecentrechurch.org/events.
- Liberty Baptist Church, 171 Johnson Dairy Road, Mooresville, will host its VBS using the theme "I’m Hooked on God’s Mercy," June 13-18 from 5:45-8:30 p.m. Classes will be available for all ages from 0 through adults. To register, visit the church’s website at libertybaptistmooresville.com/vbs.html.