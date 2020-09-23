Vehicle break-in call leads to arrest of teen wanted for murder in Charlotte

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A call concerning a vehicle break-in led to the capture of two Charlotte men, one of which was wanted for first-degree murder in Mecklenburg County.

Michael Shamari Dashaun Joseph, 19, is facing first-degree murder and attempted murder charges in Mecklenburg County and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, breaking or entering a motor vehicle and resisting/delaying a law enforcement officer.

Jaziah Graham, 20, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Joseph was held without bond while a magistrate set bond at $5,000 for Graham.

The Mooresville Police Department reported that on Sept. 19 at 1:14 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Talbert Road regarding a vehicle break-in.

Video footage from an area camera provided a description of the suspect and that was broadcast to other officers. Officer Young saw a person matching the description at a convenience store on Brawley School Road and took two people into custody.