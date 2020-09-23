Vehicle break-in call leads to arrest of teen wanted for murder in Charlotte

A call concerning a vehicle break-in led to the capture of two Charlotte men, one of which was wanted for first-degree murder in Mecklenburg County.
Michael Shamari Dashaun Joseph, 19, is facing first-degree murder and attempted murder charges in Mecklenburg County and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, breaking or entering a motor vehicle and resisting/delaying a law enforcement officer.
Jaziah Graham, 20, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Joseph was held without bond while a magistrate set bond at $5,000 for Graham.
The Mooresville Police Department reported that on Sept. 19 at 1:14 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Talbert Road regarding a vehicle break-in.
Video footage from an area camera provided a description of the suspect and that was broadcast to other officers. Officer Young saw a person matching the description at a convenience store on Brawley School Road and took two people into custody.
“Once again, Mooresville has been hit hard with breaking/entering of cars,” said Assistant Chief Eric Henderson. “This time, one of the suspects had outstanding warrants from Charlotte for murder. This should serve as a stern warning for anyone who leaves their vehicles unlocked. Criminals hear about easy target areas and this increases other crimes, as well.”
The investigation is continuing with additional charges and additional suspects
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.