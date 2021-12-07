Vehicle, suspect sought in car break-ins in Troutman, Mooresville

The Troutman and Mooresville Police departments are searching for those responsible for breaking into vehicles.

Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson, in a news release, said multiple vehicles were broken into in the parking lot at South Iredell High School on Saturday. He said windows were broken out and items were removed from inside the vehicles. A similar incident occurred later Saturday in Mooresville, he said.

Some of the items stolen from South Iredell High School were recovered near the Mooresville break-ins, he said.

Officers searched video footage and found an image of one of the three suspects as well as a white Kia Forte GT-Line, Watson said.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or the suspect, is asked to call the Troutman Police Department at 704-528-7610.