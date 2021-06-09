Vendor space available for parking lot bazaar

The Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church will be sponsoring a parking lot bazaar and are announcing the availability of vendor spaces for those wanting to be a part of the event.

Scheduled for July 31 from 8 a.m. to noon at the church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, vendors wishing to purchase parking spaces must do so by July 29. Vendors purchase two parking spaces 18’ by 18’ at a cost of $25. Those wishing may sell from their car and the empty parking space beside as well. No vehicles in the extra spaces.

Organizers noted that those desiring to sell rummage sale donations or unwanted household items along with artisans and hobbyists are all encouraged to participate. However several items are prohibited to be sold including cribs, car seats, mattresses, walkers and firearms.

Little Way Preschool will be selling concessions. Vendors selling water, soda or food will have a $10 surcharge.

To purchase spaces, contact Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305 or dauten@sainttherese.net.

For more information about the event, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool-fundraiser.