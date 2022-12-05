Veterans awarded quilts during multiple ceremonies

In four different ceremonies held in November, a total of 11 veterans were remembered with Quilts of Valor, presented by the Grateful Quilters, the Mooresville QOV chapter, on behalf of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

The history of the foundation along with the mission were shared during each of the ceremonies, noting that it was started in 2003 by quilter Catherine Roberts, a Blue Star Mom, who had a dream of her son, a Humvee gunner deployed to Iraq, and his comrades wrapped in quilts being comforted from the ravages of war.

The first QOV was awarded to a veteran from Operation Iraqi Freedom in November 2003. The mission of Quilts of Valor is to honor service members and veterans who have been touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. As of Oct. 31 of this year, there have been 326,777 Quilts of Valor awarded nationwide.

There are now QOV chapters in all 50 states. Mooresville’s Grateful Quilters was formed in February 2019 and has awarded 131 QOVs to date.

During the ceremony, the veterans are thanked for their service and for their willingness to sacrifice, noting that “freedom is not free.” The message was also shared that “this quilt is meant to comfort you as you are forever in our thoughts and our hearts. This Quilt of Valor unequivocally says thank you for your service, your sacrifice, and your valor in serving our nation.”

The first presentation, presided by Group Leader Sharon Bormann and assisted by Grateful Quilters members Cathie Solomonson, Tina Coffman, and Jean Cable, was held Nov. 14 at the Charles Mack Citizen Center, hosted by the Mooresville Centerpiece Quilters Guild. Two veterans, William Peltz of Huntersville and Casey Wenzel of Statesville were the recipients.

Peltz, nominated by Betsy Baerenklau, served in the U.S. Army from May 1965 to May 1967. He served in the 2nd Battalion, 16th Infantry, 1st Infantry Division (known as Big Red One) as a gunner on a 4-duce mortar. Peltz served as fire support at the Battle for la Drang Valley, South Vietnam, and also pulled security for high-ranking officials and Special Forces.

After his tour in Vietnam, he was stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey, serving as a demolition and anti-tank instructor. In 1966, Peltz was selected as “Soldier of the Year” and pictured on recruiting posters throughout the United States. He was honorably discharged in 1967 as a Sp4.

Wenzel, noted by Shannon Wenzel, served in the U.S. Navy from 2000-2013. After completing boot camp in Chicago, his first duty assignment was the USS John Hancock in Mayport, Florida. Upon decommissioning of the Hancock, Wenzel was assigned to the USS Bataan in Virginia and served three combat deployments (2000-2003) before assignment to San Diego for a year of Main Propulsion Maintenance Supervisory School, where he finished at the top of the class.

Assigned to the USS Bonhomme-Richard, from 2004-08, Wenzel deployed three more times for combat. He was granted shore duty at Naval Operational Support Center in Raleigh from 2008-2011 then assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln from 2011-2012, serving one more combat deployment. Casey was honorably discharged from the Navy as an E5.

The second award ceremony, also presided over by Bormann and assisted by members Solomonson and Jean Cable, was held at the First Baptist Church Mooresville, hosted by the youth group at their annual Veterans Day dinner. At that time, three veterans, all members of the church, were recognized and received their quilts. They are Wayne Kiser of Mooresville, Ray Moore of Statesville and Dick Lowe of Huntersville.

Kiser served in the U.S. Navy from 1968-71, followed by two years of inactive guard duty. During his time in the Navy, he achieved the rank of AMS III while notably serving with Squadron Heavy Six onboard the aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk.

Squadron Heavy Six operated in the Gulf of Tonkin, off the coast of Vietnam, supporting nearby ground troops and doing high and low reconnaissance before and after bombing runs to determine the effects of armaments being used, bombs, missiles, Agent Orange, etc. Kiser’s specific job was to repair and repaint aircraft that would land on the carrier USS Kitty Hawk.

In 1971, he married the love of his life, Sara Louise Oates. Kiser was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1971. Since then, the two have raised two beautiful children as well as five grandchildren. Kiser is a strong follower of Jesus Christ and takes immense pride in the camaraderie he finds with other service members.

Moore served in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service from 1958-68. Stationed in New London, Connecticut, Charleston, South Carolina, and Rota, Spain, Moore served on one diesel submarine, two nuclear fleet ballistic missile subs and made six deterrent patrols, now classified as war patrols. Five patrols were in the Mediterranean and one in the North Atlantic; all were three months in duration.

Moore was honorably discharged from the Navy Submarine Service in 1968. After his military service, he worked at McGuire Nuclear Station for 17 years, and then ran his own construction business for 15 years. He and his wife, Nancy, were married in 1960.

Lowe served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-86. After graduating from the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado, Class of 1966, he was assigned to Laughlin AFB, Texas, for pilot training 1966-67; he remained there as an instructor pilot and flight examiner from 1967-71.

Assigned to Nakhon Phanom Royal Thai AFB, Thailand, in 1972, serving as the Tactical Unit Operations officer and flew combat missions with various units on base.

At Randolph AFB, Texas, from 1972-76, Lowe taught rated pilots to be instructors, served as chief of Maintenance Test Flight Section, and chief of Quality Control Division for all aircraft maintenance at Randolph AFB. He served at Minot AFB, North Dakota, from 1976-78.

In 1978, Lowe was a student pilot again, assigned to Holloman AFB, New Mexico, for Fighter Lead-in Training, followed by F-4 Fighter Aircraft training at MacDill AFB, Florida. From 1979-82, he was assigned to Clark AFB, Republic of the Philippines, and from 1982-86 it was on to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, serving as the fighter liaison officer to the commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division.

He retired from the Air Force with the rank of major in 1986.

Due to ongoing health issues, a Quilt of Valor presentation was made at the Terrell home of veteran Berry Caldwell, who is also a member of First Baptist Church Mooresville. He was unable to attend the Nov. 14 presentation at the church. This ceremony was presided over by Solomonson with assistance from member Cable and her husband George.

Caldwell served in the U.S. Army from 1966-68 during the Vietnam War. He received a letter in the mail from the U.S. Army after he and his wife of three years, Julia, had just returned from a nice vacation. He was to report to Fort Bragg in 30 days for basic training. At the end of basic training, Caldwell was assigned to Fort Eustis, Virginia, where he was trained to work on boat engines. At the end of this training, he was told he would go to Vietnam, where he was assigned to work on a US6662 Crane, a 100-ton floating crane that was used to unload ships that brought cargo from the United States. The dock was used to receive everything necessary for the Vietnam War. He later worked with recordkeeping for the barges and boats.

In March 1968, Caldwell received his discharge papers and was assigned to Fort Eustis for the remainder of his time in the Army.

He and his wife reside in the Terrell community where they have raised two daughters, Sherrill and Cary. He was noted as a doting husband, father and grandfather and as being generous and kind to all.

The last award ceremony, presided over by Bormann and assisted by members Solomonson, Tina Coffman and Susie Strohschein, was held Nov. 26 at Richard’s Coffee Shop in Mooresville with five veterans, Robert Caudill of Mooresville, Dana Pape of Sherrills Ford, Anthony Christy of Salisbury, John Christy of Pisgah Forest and Billy Lowrance of Statesville, receiving quilts.

Caudill, who was nominated by Dana Pape, served in the U.S. Navy from 1969-94. He served three tours in Vietnam between 1970 and 1973. After returning home the third time, he decided to continue his career in the Navy to keep himself focused and on a good path in life. He was then assigned to the amphibious Navy operation from Thailand to Australia and New Zealand.

In 1977-78, Caudill was selected to supervise Navy assets doing the cleanup of Eniwetok Atoll, the nuclear weapons test area in the Pacific. Eighteen months in this assignment was detrimental to his mental state. Two years later, he was stationed at China Lake Weapons Station in California. An assignment from California to Charleston, South Carolina, put Caudill on a Navy destroyer as an E8 senior chief and tasked him with assuming the job of command senior chief, operating all Central and South America and Western Africa.

In 1989 while stationed at Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Base, he was advanced to master chief and recommended and selected to become a command master chief. His first assignment was on the destroyer USS Deyo DD (989). While supporting operations off Turkey in the Mediterranean, they caught fire and were lucky to come out of it afloat.

His last assignment was Charleston, South Carolina as command master chief for Naval Surface Forces. With the base closure looming, he retired in May 1994.

Pape, nominated by Sharon Bormann, served in both the enlisted and officer ranks of the U.S. Air Force from 1991 to 2015, retiring with the rank of major. Throughout her career, she served in various support roles, both in and out of combat zones, where she was indirectly affected by ongoing conflicts our country was involved with.

With females comprising just 11 percent of the Air Force population in the early ‘90s, Pape was the first woman in her unit to earn her “jump wings” and complete both water survival and combat survival schools. As an aerospace physiologist, she instructed more than 6,000 pilots on the physiological effects of flight by training them in the altitude chamber and, at that time, the only human centrifuge used for aircrew training.

She was recognized for her leadership potential and earned a full, four-year AFROTC scholarship. She graduated with her bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University and received her commission in 2000. Pape went on to serve in a variety of roles leading diverse teams ranging anywhere from 5-300 civilian and military personnel. Some of these roles included manpower officer (Management Analyst), human resource director, sexual assault response and prevention officer, and Air Force ROTC instructor.

In 2014, Pape deployed to Djibouti, Africa, where she served in a joint operations environment alongside Navy SEALS, Army Rangers and Air Force Special Ops and was responsible for the 24/7 accountability of more than 500 Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, and Marines spanning discreet locations across 11 East African countries.

She culminated her career in 2015 as the U.S. Air Force senior exercise physiologist and led a 14-person team to develop gender neutral physical fitness standards in response to the secretary of defense order to open combat positions to women for the first time in history.

Pape was recognized for excellence and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal (3 Oak Leaf Clusters), Joint Service Commendation Medal and Air Force Commendation Medal (2 Oak Leaf Clusters).

Dana is originally from Iowa and is very proud to be the daughter of a Vietnam veteran, Jim Erickson, who was present for the ceremony and has been a recipient of a Quilt of Valor. She is also incredibly proud of her husband, Chris, also at the presentation, who founded the first online support organization for male military spouses, Macho Spouse, and was recognized for his achievements as the 2014 Air Force Spouse of the Year.

They actively participate in the community as they raise awareness and support for military veterans and their families. In 2017, they founded Lake Norman Vets & Patriots with a goal to “connect and bring recognition to LKN military veterans and those that proudly support them.” They are both also active volunteers for the annual “Tee Off for A Veteran” golf tournament, raising funds to support local veteran organizations.

She also proudly serves as a board member and is an active volunteer with the nonprofit organization Welcome Home Veterans at Richard’s Coffee Shop in Mooresville.

Grandfather and grandson, John Christy and Anthony Christy, were both recognized during this ceremony.

John Christy, who was nominated by a family member, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-75. John served two tours in Vietnam, working as a jet mechanic. He was also assigned to Geiger Field, now Spokane International Airport, in Washington State; Everett, Washington; McCord AFB, Tacoma, Washington; Tule, Greenland; Germany, France, Korea, Philippines, and Okinawa as well as many temporary duty assignments in Alaska with the fighter interceptor squadron, and Hawaii.

While serving, John earned the Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Presidential Medal. John retired from the Air Force in 1975 with the rank of master sergeant.

Anthony Christy, who was nominated by his wife, served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2009-2018 and is a Purple Heart recipient. He served as a tank mechanic and was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and the Crisis Response Team in Sicily. Other assignments included 29 Palms, California, and Camp Lejeune. Anthony was honorably discharged in 2018 with the rank of staff sergeant.

Lowrance, who was nominated by family members Ralph and Sheila Dagenhart, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969-73. He completed basic training at Lackland AFB, Texas; Technical School at Sheppard AFB, Texas, successfully completing Aircraft Maintenance Specialist and Jet Aircraft One and Two Engines. His permanent duty station was Myrtle Beach AFB, South Carolina, and was assigned to T-33, AT-33 and A-7 Attack aircraft.

Other assignments included temporary duty assignments to Luke AFB, Arizona; England AFB, Louisiana; Cannon AFB, New Mexico, and served 178 days at Korat RTAF Base. Lowrance earned the National Defense Service Medal and Air Force Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged in August 1973.