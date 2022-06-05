 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veterans coffee group meets June 8

Veterans Coffee Connection, a coffee group for veterans of all ages and branches of military service, will meet June 8 at 8:30 a.m. at Outback Steakhouse on Lenoir-Rhyne Blvd. in Hickory.

The group, sponsored by Carolina Caring, is designed to be a welcoming place for veterans to meet other veterans in the area. This free gathering, which meets on the second Wednesday of every month, is a great place to share a cup of coffee, enjoy tasty doughnuts provided by Krispy Kreme and swap stories.

Carolina Caring for Veterans is proud to be a Level IV partner of the We Honor Veterans program, an awareness initiative spearheaded by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

For more information, contact Cindy Stamey, Carolina Caring’s director of Community and Veteran Relations, at cstamey@carolinacaring.org or by calling 828-466-0466.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region including Iredell. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.

