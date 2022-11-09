Veterans event at Mooresville church

Southside Baptist Church will celebrate our veterans Nov. 13 at 10:15 a.m. All veterans in the community are invited to join this time of thankfulness to those who have served in the military over the years. Families are encouraged to attend with the veteran.

Immediately following the worship service, all are invited to the fellowship hall for a meal. Barbecue will be the meat choice, and everyone is asked to bring a covered dish to share.

Veterans are asked to bring a piece of memorabilia to share on a display table. We would enjoy seeing them in any part of their military uniform, it was noted.

After the meal, there will be special music, Veteran’s Voices, and a special speaker. Veterans are asked to share why they joined the military. There will be a military representative there to share the differences in enlistment today.

Join in this time of celebration for us all at Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad Street in Mooresville. For additional information, call 704-663-2892.