Veterans honored for their service by area quilters

In multiple ceremonies, the Grateful Quilters of Mooresville awarded Quilts of Valor to area veterans honoring each for their service.
On Nov. 8, veterans Joel Mashburn, Gary Perkins and Billy Swicegood, all of Statesville, and Jack Mundstock of Huntersville, were presented their quilts during a ceremony at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in Mooresville.
Veterans Don Blake, A.R. Campbell, Allan Eakle and Conard Tharpe, all of Mooresville and members of First Baptist Church Mooresville, were also honored with quilts. Blake, Campbell and Tharpe received their quilts during a ceremony at the church Veterans Day, Nov. 10, which was hosted by the church’s youth group. Eakle was awarded his quilt Nov. 22 at his home.
It was noted that “there are currently Quilt of Valor chapters in all 50 states with the Grateful Quilters of Mooresville being one of those. As of Oct. 30, 2021, it was noted, there have been 286,178 Quilts of Valor awarded nationwide.”
The quilts presented were pieced and quilted by Grateful Quilters and various members of the Mooresville Centerpiece Quilters Guild.
During the ceremony, the veterans were thanked for “their service, their sacrifice and their valor in serving the nation” and the three-part message of the quilt was shared as follows:
“First, we honor you for your service in our armed forces. We honor you for leaving all you hold dear to serve in time of peace and conflict. We thank you for your service. Our quilters realize that freedom is not free. The cost of our freedom is the dedication of men like you and this quilt says thank you for your sacrifice and your willingness to lay down your life for our country. Finally, this quilt is meant to comfort you as you are forever in our thoughts and our prayers.”
During the Quilt of Valor ceremonies, the veterans are presented their quilts by a member of the chapter and information about each veteran’s time of service is shared.
Don Blake served in the United States Army, attending basic training in Fort Leonard Woods, Missouri, for eight weeks, followed by 10 weeks of medical training in Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Assigned to Vietnam as a medical corpsman in 1968, he served for a year with the 2nd Battalion, 39th Infantry, 9th Infantry Division. Blake was awarded the Purple Heart, as well as the Combat Medical Badge, Vietnam Service Medal with Silver Star, Vietnamese Presidential Unit Citation with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Rifle Marksman and Pistol Expert. While stationed in Vietnam, Blake enjoyed a week of R&R in Australia. A highlight was getting to see Bob Hope. He proudly served his country and is a God-fearing patriotic man.
A.R. Campbell served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II from 1943-45. He had been married for two months to his wife Doris when he was called to serve in February 1943. After boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, Campbell was sent to Jacksonville, Florida, for training as an engineer to work on the B-25 Bombers that flew missions in the war against Japan in Asia and the Pacific. His specific assignment was maintenance of the propellers and governors on the B-25 Bombers that escorted the fighter planes. Stationed in the Philippines, the island San Burango, was his home base. He spent time on four additional islands as well and was assigned special missions to Peking, China and Shanghai. Along with 150 other servicemen, Campbell lived on board a cargo ship in the Pacific that was previously a banana boat used for shipping fruit. He believes his calling is to be a witness for Jesus Christ.
Allan Eakle served in the United States Army from 1945-46. He volunteered his service and was sent to boot camp at Fort McClellan, Alabama. After basic training, he was selected to become a paratrooper and trained first in Georgia before being stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, with the 82nd Airborne. His primary assignment was as a jumper, and he was also in charge of medical supplies for his battalion. After the war was over, Eakle attended West Virginia University on the G.I. Bill and received a degree in pre-med before going on to earn his pharmaceutical license. His professional career was spent working as a pharmacist in several towns in North Carolina, primarily in Mooresville.
Conard Tharpe served in the United States Army from 1951-54. Serving as an infantry soldier during the Korean War from June 1951-May 1952, he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge. Following his service in Korea, he was sent to Camp Rucker, Alabama as an infantry trainer for new recruits. After his discharge from the army in 1954, Tharpe served in the National Guard until 1972 as a platoon sergeant where he was selected Sergeant of the Year for his regiment. Taking advantage of the G.I. Bill, he earned his degree from North Carolina State University while serving in the National Guard, going on to teach vocational education in the Mooresville Graded Schools for 30 years.
SSgt. Joel Mashburn, a Vietnam veteran, served in the United States Army from 1968-72. Trained as an administrative specialist, Mashburn served in Bremerhaven, Germany, and Phuoc Vinh, South Vietnam. He earned the Army Commendation Medal, Expert Marksman Ribbon and Good Conduct Medal.
MSgt. Gary Perkins served in the United States Air Force from 1964-85. Originally trained in personnel, he was assigned to Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, Chanute AFB, Illinois; Lincoln AFB, Nebraska; and McConnell AFB, Kansas. Perkins reenlisted in 1967 to retrain in precision photo equipment repair (aerial reconnaissance) and was assigned to Lowry AFB, Colorado; Langley AFB, Virginia; Kadena AFB, Okinawa; and Bolling, AFB, Washington, D.C. After discharge from active duty in August 1971, he signed on with the New Jersey Air National Guard at the National Aviation Facility Experimental Center, Atlantic City, New Jersey, working in personnel. In June 1981, he signed on with the Colorado Air National Guard at Buckley AFB, Aurora, Colorado, working in personnel/base career advisor.
Lt. Col. Jack Mundstock served in the United States Army from August 1975 to October 2003. He deployed to El Salvador 1989-91, serving as the advisor to the 3rd Brigade Army of El Salvador and was awarded a Bronze Star for Valor.
The history of the Quilts of Valor Foundation was shared during the ceremony, as it was noted that it was started in early 2003 by quilter Catherine Roberts, a Blue Star Mom whose son was deployed in Iraq as a Humvee gunner. One night she had a dream where she saw her son and his fellow comrades wrapped in quilts, being comforted from the ravages of war.
With that vision and the help of a few fellow quilters, Roberts started sewing in her living room, and the first Quilt of Valor was awarded to a veteran from Operation Iraqi Freedom in November 2003. Since that time, the mission of QOV has evolved to include all active-duty members and veterans of our armed forces who have been touched by war.
Sharon Bormann is group leader of Grateful Quilters, a Quilt of Valor local chapter.