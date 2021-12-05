Veterans honored for their service by area quilters

A.R. Campbell served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II from 1943-45. He had been married for two months to his wife Doris when he was called to serve in February 1943. After boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, Campbell was sent to Jacksonville, Florida, for training as an engineer to work on the B-25 Bombers that flew missions in the war against Japan in Asia and the Pacific. His specific assignment was maintenance of the propellers and governors on the B-25 Bombers that escorted the fighter planes. Stationed in the Philippines, the island San Burango, was his home base. He spent time on four additional islands as well and was assigned special missions to Peking, China and Shanghai. Along with 150 other servicemen, Campbell lived on board a cargo ship in the Pacific that was previously a banana boat used for shipping fruit. He believes his calling is to be a witness for Jesus Christ.