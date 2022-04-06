Veterans honored for their service to our country

A special ceremony was held March 17 at Richard’s Coffee Shop to award Quilts of Valor to four veterans – John Beyerle, Herman Bullard, David Phillips and Charles Schuller.

Sharon Bormann, group leader of the local Grateful Quilters who all made these special quilts, thanked the group for allowing them to be there as she said, “we are excited to be here, honored to be here to present Quilts of Valor to some veterans who served our country in the armed forces.”

She recognized other members of the local chapter, which included Jean Cable, Tina Coffman, Melba Mick, Barb McKeever and Sandy Newsome, who were on hand to help with the presentation.

As the name of each veteran was announced, he came forward and his special quilt was presented to him by wrapping it around his shoulders while Bormann shared about his time in service, which each provided. Afterward, they were individually thanked for their service and welcomed home.

Lt. Colonel John Beyerle’s military career spanned 22 years. The first 10 years were served during the Vietnam War as a combat pilot. While in Vietnam a total of 43 months, he participated in combat missions totaling 1,000 hours of combat flight time. Consequently, this allowed many opportunities for receiving medals.

He received two Distinguished Flying Crosses, one for an airdrop mission in a C-130 into Khe Sanh while under hostile fire. The fuel tanks were ruptured by 20 rounds of small arms fire, but they were able to deliver the low altitude parachute drop of needed ammunition even while under fire. The second was for a mission in North Vietnam. His B-52G was hit with shrapnel from the lead B-52 that was hit with a surface-to-air missile. This caused four of the engines on the right side of the aircraft to ingest the debris and catch fire. He was able to descend and gain the necessary airspeed to control the aircraft, allowing for a safe landing in Thailand.

For each 25 missions flown in combat, an Air Medal was awarded. Air Medals were also awarded for specific missions. Having flown more than 350 combat missions, Beyerle was awarded 14 Air Medals. He also received three specific mission Air Medals in the C-130 for classified missions in-country for a total of 17 Air Medals.

A Bronze Star was awarded for a mission flown out of Tan Son Nhut Airbase, Saigon to a location outside of Kontum for the purpose of evacuating the wounded and KIA, all while the outpost was under siege.

An Air Force Commendation Medal was awarded for service from Feb. 20, 1975 through March 12, 1976.

Beyerle was deployed during the Dominican Republic crisis and flew daily missions in support of multinational forces deployed during the crisis. About the same time, he flew a mission into Brazil, bringing in troops to support Dominican Republic forces. He was part of the Strategic Air command (SAC)/Tactical Air Command (TAC) exchange program and left TAC to fly B-52s as an aircraft commander for which he received the Combat Readiness Medal.

Additional medals include the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with 18 Stars, the Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, the Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Presidential Unit Citation. Beyerle was also proud to have received the Outstanding Airlift Air Crew for the Year Award given by the Tactical Air Command.

Lastly, he had the honor of being a pilot for President Lyndon Johnson on Air Force One.

Following the presentation, Beyerle told the group that when he moved to North Carolina, “I didn’t realize I would find my second home here at Richard’s, but I was proud to be a pilot in the Air Force. I always wanted to fly airplanes.” He concluded by telling them that “This is my home, and I appreciate this award. It’s going to be great. Thank you and God bless you all.”

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Herman Bullard enlisted in the United States Army on Feb. 25, 1956 and served in the enlisted ranks in the Intelligence Collection Unit for six years. At this point, Bullard was accepted into the warrant officer program. It was noted that at that time there were only 100 billets available for active-duty chief warrant officers (CWO) throughout the entire U.S. Army. Upon earning his commission as a CWO, Bullard was one of a handful of officers selected for helicopter pilot training. Shortly after completing nine months of pilot training, he earned his wings and an assignment to Korea, which was ultimately diverted, and he deployed to Vietnam in 1962.

From 1962 to 1968, Bullard spent his time as a helicopter pilot, primarily the CH-47 (Chinook) in Vietnam, serving in various Special Forces units: 82nd at Fort Bragg, 116th Assault Helicopter Company and the 147th Assault Support Helicopter Company. He would be deployed for 90 days to Vietnam, returning to his home unit at Fort Bragg, then back for another 90 days, repeating this cycle for several years. During this time, he also deployed to the Dominican Republic in support of the 1965 Dominican Civil War.

Starting in 1969, while at Ft. Bragg, Bullard served in various high-visibility positions, including leadership as the 18th Airborne Corps flight standards officer, the inspector general and as the flight examiner. He was also sent to Vietnam again where he flew missions in support of the Army Intelligence Service. He was also handpicked to serve as the Aide de Camp for the Corps Commander, Lt. Gen Henry Emerson. His last duty assignment was Vicenza, Italy where he retired from active duty on Dec. 1, 1988.

Some of the many medal he earned throughout his career have included two Bronze Stars (with Valor) earned for his role in ground combat, a Distinguished Flying Cross and a Silver Star.

It was noted that Bullard is particularly proud of the Humanitarian Award he earned for his efforts during the 1980 Italian earthquake. After the initial officer-in-charge of the response effort was relieved of his duties, Bullard, an Army Captain (03) at the time, was handpicked to oversee the entire relief effort.

He retired as a CW4 from the United States Army with 32 ½ years of dedicated service.

Bullard shared his appreciation for the quilt as he said, “thank you, thank you all!”

Lt. Colonel David Phillips entered the U.S. Army on April 29, 1963 at Fort Sill, Oklahoma after being commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the Field Artillery at Purdue University. He served for 23 years and retired June 2, 1986 as a lieutenant colonel.

Phillips’ duty assignments included: April 1963 to June 1963, Field Artillery Officers Basic Course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma; July 1963 to March 1964, new battalion at Fort Sill; April 1964 to March 1967, deployed with the 3rd/81st to Darmstadt, Germany as the artillery platoon leader; April 1967 to March 1968, Field Artillery Advanced Course at Fort Sill; April 1968 to July 1968, Vietnam language course at Fort Bliss, Texas; August 1968 to August 1969, served as a military advisor in Vihn Long, Vietnam; August 1969 to June 1972, professor of military science at the University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky; July 1972 to June 1973, prepared the 3rd/81st Battalion for deployment S3 at Fort Sill; July 1973 to June 1974, 3rd/81st Battalion Artillery Camp S3 in Coburn, Korea; July 1974 to June 1977, recruiting command, District Executive Officer in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 1977 to June 1980, Headquarters 7th Corps G3 Training at Stuttgart, Germany; July 1980 to June 1983, reserve liaison in West Palm Beach, Florida; July 1983 to June 1986, force development at Fort McNair, Washington, DC; and in June 1985, Phillips retired from military service.

His medals include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal (2nd Oak Leaf Cluster), Army Commendation Medal (1 Oak Leaf Cluster), Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Overseas Service Bars, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Honor Medal First Class, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross and Unit Citation with Palm.

Phillips expressed his thanks with the group as he said, “I want to thank you for this great honor, and I will always cherish this beautiful quilt that you’ve made for me. I thank each and every one of you for your support of me. Thank you all so much.”

Staff Sargent Charles Schuller volunteered and was sworn into the U.S. Air Force May 25, 1952, completing basic training at Samson Air Force Base in New York. He completed mechanical and gunnery training at Lowery Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado and B-29 training at Randolph Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas.

Schuller was assigned to the Strategic Air Command at Topeka Air Force Base in Kansas, where he flew as a gunner on B-29s. He was combat ready, but never assigned. When the Korean War ended, he was assigned as a boom operator and load master on KC-97s, refueling B-47s in mid-air at 30,000 feet. Schuller was assigned to Lincoln Air Force Base in Nebraska until released from active duty May 25, 1956. He was honorably discharged May 25, 1960.

Sharing that it seemed “like a long, long time ago,” he said, “I’ve always had a special heart for the service. I’d just turned 18, and it made a man out of me.” Schuller said that the Air Force had been good to him. “Thank you all,” he told them. “I really appreciate it.”

During the ceremony, Bormann shared the history of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, noting that it started in early 2003 by quilter Catherine Roberts, a Blue Star Mom whose son was deployed in Iraq as a Humvee gunner. One night she had a dream where she saw her son and his fellow comrades wrapped in quilts, being comforted from the ravages of war.

With that vision and the help of a few fellow quilters, Roberts started sewing in her living room, and the first Quilt of Valor was awarded to a veteran from Operation Iraqi Freedom in November 2003. Since that time, the mission of QOV has evolved to include all active-duty members and veterans of our armed forces who have been touched by war.

Bormann told them that the quilt brings the veteran a three-part message:

“First, we honor you for your service in our armed forces. We honor you for leaving all you hold dear to serve in time of peace or conflict.

Our quilters realize that freedom is not free. The cost of our freedom is the dedication of men and women like you, and this quilt says ‘Thank You’ for your sacrifice and your willingness to lay down your life for our country.

Finally, this quilt is meant to comfort you as you are forever in our thoughts and our hearts.

This Quilt of Valor unequivocally says Thank You for your service, your sacrifice, and your valor in serving our nation.”

The ceremony concluded as Bormann told the four honorees, “on behalf of the Quilts of Valor Foundation and a grateful nation, thank you for allowing us to recognize you today. Welcome Home!”