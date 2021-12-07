Veterans honored with Quilts of Valor

Editor’s note: In the quilt of valor story that ran Dec. 5, the military service information for Billy Swicegood was inadvertently omitted.

In multiple ceremonies, the Grateful Quilters of Mooresville awarded Quilts of Valor to area veterans honoring each for their service.

On Nov. 8, veterans Billy Swicegood, Joel Mashburn and Gary Perkins, all of Statesville, and Jack Mundstock of Huntersville, were presented their quilts during a ceremony at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in Mooresville.

During the ceremony, the veterans were thanked for “their service, their sacrifice and their valor in serving the nation” and the three-part message of the quilt was shared. At the ceremonies, the veterans are presented their quilts by a member of the chapter and information about each veteran’s time of service is shared.

Sgt. Billy Swicegood served in the United States Army from 1962-64 and in the Army Reserves from 1965-66. Basic training was completed at Fort Gordon, Georgia and artillery training at Fort Sills, Oklahoma. He volunteered for duty in Korea and served as a cook there. Some of the medals he earned are the Expert Sharpshooter Medal, Korean Defense Medal and American Defense Medal.