Veterans: Not just friends, they are family

Thursdays are special days at Richard’s Coffee Shop, where a large group of local veterans gather to experience the fellowship of their comrades.

Veterans of all military branches and different wars and ages, but all still brothers and sisters in arms, gather around their specially named table and enjoy a cup of coffee or a meal together as they swap stories with one another. Several of those that visit the coffee shop on a weekly basis are part of that “greatest generation,” those who served in World War II, which lasted from 1939 to 1945.

Two of those veterans, Donald Haseley and Sheldon Kassoff, both 96-years-old and each wearing their World War II caps, gave a big smile, and going back to that time frame, proceeded to share a little bit of what they did during those years.

Haseley, who was born in Niagara, New York, said he entered the United States Navy in Buffalo, New York, serving from 1942-45. He completed his basic training in Geneva, New York, and went to additional schools for training including submarine school in Connecticut, sound school in California in order to hear submarines and torpedo school in Rhode Island.