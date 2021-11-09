Veterans: Not just friends, they are family

Thursdays are special days at Richard’s Coffee Shop, where a large group of local veterans gather to experience the fellowship of their comrades.
Veterans of all military branches and different wars and ages, but all still brothers and sisters in arms, gather around their specially named table and enjoy a cup of coffee or a meal together as they swap stories with one another. Several of those that visit the coffee shop on a weekly basis are part of that “greatest generation,” those who served in World War II, which lasted from 1939 to 1945.
Two of those veterans, Donald Haseley and Sheldon Kassoff, both 96-years-old and each wearing their World War II caps, gave a big smile, and going back to that time frame, proceeded to share a little bit of what they did during those years.
Haseley, who was born in Niagara, New York, said he entered the United States Navy in Buffalo, New York, serving from 1942-45. He completed his basic training in Geneva, New York, and went to additional schools for training including submarine school in Connecticut, sound school in California in order to hear submarines and torpedo school in Rhode Island.
While in the U.S. Navy, Haseley served as a torpedo man on submarines, including the USS Missouri and the USS Cavalla, serving in the forward torpedo room. The USS Cavalla, he noted, was decommissioned following the war. Haseley also shared that his time in the service took him to places such as Pearl Harbor and Australia, as well as on many hours on patrol. Haseley shared that he was also in Tokyo at the time of the treaty signing.
After his time in the military, Haseley said he returned to college and went to work at DuPont, where he would eventually retire. He later moved to Mooresville to be near his family, where he still lives today.
Kassoff was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and began his military career in the United States Army completing his basic training at Camp Wheeler in Macon, Georgia. He served from 1943-46.
While in the U.S. Army, Kassoff said he served in the Pacific and was a member of Rifle Company 160, 40th Infantry Division, carrying a Browning Automatic Rifle (BAR), he noted, as he pointed to one in the coffee shop just like it.
During his time in the Pacific, Kassoff said he served in a number of places, some of which included Guadalcanal, Britain, New Guinea, the Philippines and Korea, where he noted that when he was there, he was “the oldest at 20 years of age.”
Upon his return home, he went back into the workforce, where he owned a number of businesses and held several odd jobs. Kassoff likewise shared that he moved to Mooresville to be close to his family.
One thing Kassoff noted about his time in the military were the friendships that were made, as he said “when you live with a person, they’re not just a friend, they’re family.”