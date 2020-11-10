Vietnam was an experience that forever changed John Hedley's life

Serving in the military is what he wanted to do all of his life, and John Hedley has indeed given a lifetime of service.
Hedley, who lives in Denver, said he “wanted to go to West Point. I don’t know what sparked that desire, but it’s what I wanted.”
Enlisting the day after he graduated from high school in 1963, Hedley served in the United States Army earning the rank of lieutenant colonel before he retired in February 1990. And while 1990 is the date of his official retirement from the Army, his time of service didn’t end at that time and, in fact, it’s still continuing.
Hedley noted that he tried to go the Congressional nomination route to get into the Army; however, he didn’t score what was needed. He learned about and enrolled in the United States Military Academy Preparatory School, which is for enlisted soldiers who want to go to West Point. The school helps improve language and math scores to thus help improve scores on entrance exams.
“It’s a great school,” Hedley said, and upon his graduation from the school in 1964, he decided during his time there, that because of the limited number of slots to qualify for West Point, he would once again apply through the congressional system and “I ended up getting my appointment that way.”
During his time of service, which totaled 24 years, Hedley said he has been “to Vietnam, Japan and stateside, everywhere from Fort Benning, Ga. on the east to California on the west coast and several stops in between.”
His time in the Army has not only taken him to a variety of places around the world, but his duties have been just as varied, he said.
“I loved the Army,” Hedley said. “It’s a career where you re-invent yourself every three years, and have a new job.”
Upon his graduation from West Point, he said he spent almost a year at Fort Benning, Ga. learning how to be an officer and went to Panama to jungle warfare school in May and June of 1969, and it was in July 1969, actually on his 24th birthday, that he found himself headed to Vietnam where he served for a year.
During his time in Vietnam, Hedley said that he had three different commands.
“I learned a lot about myself during that year,” Hedley said. “You don’t come back from there the same boy the way you went. It is an experience that forever changes your life. During the time there, I was privileged to serve with some outstanding young Americans who I am very proud to have commanded. I have just the utmost respect for guys who spent their time slogging through rice paddies and cutting their way through jungles,” Hedley said.
Upon his return from Vietnam, Hedley said he went “from one extreme to another.”
His new assignment was with The Old Guard in Washington, D.C., the Army’s preeminent ceremonial unit, where he served for two years.
“I went from being dirty and smelly and basically unwashed in Vietnam to spit polished” with this new assignment in Fort Myer, Va. where he commanded an infantry conducting funerals at Arlington National Cemetery and representing the United States Army at national level ceremonies. He noted that he had White House clearance and did ceremonies at the Pentagon.
While this was still during wartime, he shared that “there was a lot of responsibility to conducting funerals at Arlington. It wasn’t unusual to be responsible for four to five funerals a day.”
Following his two-year assignment at Fort Myer, Hedley noted that “from then on it was a succession of military schools.”
One of his best assignments, he said was teaching ROTC in Atlanta, Ga. because it was there that he met his wife Margie.
After his stint at the military schools, it was off to Japan for three years where he was trained to be a Japan specialist for the Army. He went through training on language and culture and was sent to the senior military headquarters working in operations and doing lots of work with the Japanese military, Hedley said.
Not content just to sit on the base, Margie used this time to venture out and see the country while they were stationed there.
“She is an adventurous lady,” Hedley said, “and not afraid to venture. We had a ball exploring the country.”
They returned from Japan in 1982, and upon their return to the states, he received another command job, returning to Fort Benning where their daughter Marcia was born.
His final military assignment was at Fort Polk, La. where he served as inspector general for the 5th Infantry Division making sure the Army military system’s were working properly in support of soldiers, along with handing issues and problems that soldiers encountered.
Following his retirement from the U.S. Army, Hedley was hired as a defense contractor with Raytheon and returned to Japan because of his specialty and IG training. He worked for them about 18 years he said and returned to the states and worked in Boston and then back to Japan for another eight years.
Marcia, he said, graduated high school in Japan from an international school. She returned home and attended Penn State, but he and Margie were in Japan another three years.
It was in 2005 that they settled in North Carolina, calling Denver their home while continuing to work with the same company. However, he tired of corporate life and retired and began to look for another job.
In the process of interviewing, he met up with someone who told him about Pat’s Coffee Shop, run by Richard Warren. Their conversation led to missing that camaraderie of fellow veterans, and was told, “If you want to meet veterans, then go meet Richard, and that’s what I did.”
Little did Hedley know at that initial meeting of Warren some 13 years ago that he would be face to face with one “he probably owned for saving his life,” he said.
Hedley relayed the story of how he discovered this very fact. He talked about how he had a reunion a couple years after he got home of one unit from Vietnam. This was a reconnaissance unit, and they had been presented red scarves by a Vietnamese unit, an award for valor.
“We wore the red scarves 24-7, which, he said, was “like a dare to the bad guys, come get us if you can.”
While the unit was in town, Hedley took them to meet Warren and his wife at Pat’s Coffee Shop because “Richard wanted to give them a welcome home greeting,” he said. The group arrived all wearing their red scarves, and it was an emotional time, Hedley said.
Wanting to thank Warren for his hospitality and warm welcome that he had given to the veterans, Hedley went to Mooresville a couple weeks later and it was then that Warren started questioning him about Vietnam. He asked if he was at a certain place there in December 1969 and Hedley responded with a “yes.” He then asked if he remembered the first air support they received on that particular tough day to which Hedley said, “No, I was too busy talking on the radio and pulling the trigger.”
Warren, an Army helicopter pilot, told him that support was him and his men. That “gun support saved us from being overrun,” Hedley said.
Warren then posed another question.
“Do you remember those helicopters?” Hedley said yes, and the reply from Warren was “that was me and my wing man.”
Hedley then asked him how knew that.
“Because,” Warren said, “when we came around to make a second run, my crew chief asked who are those crazy men wearing red scarves?”
That time in Vietnam, said Hedley, was his first encounter with Warren, and fast forward to 2008-09, “we meet the guy responsible for saving our lives. It’s one of those stories that’s hard to believe on some levels,” Hedley said, “but it really happened. That probably changed the direction of my life and got me dedicated to Welcome Home Veterans.”
While Pat’s Coffee Shop was not necessarily a veterans’ gathering place, Hedley said it “became that because of the welcome heart that he (Warren) and his wife Cheryl Ann offered. After Warren’s passing, his dream of having a place for veterans and naming it Welcome Home Veterans has not only come about, but after outgrowing multiple locations, they are home on Main Street.
“We are right across the street from where Richard started and out the back door, is where Richard lived,” Hedley said. (We are) “Right in the heart of where Richard was in Mooresville. I think it’s divine intervention when we found that place.”
Welcome Home Veterans at Richard’s Coffee Shop, named in his memory, is the gathering spot where veterans of all ages can come and share that camaraderie. In fact, Hedley noted the count is possibly around 40,000 veterans that have visited and signed that book they have.
And as far as Hedley’s involvement with Welcome Home Veterans, he continues to serve just as he started back in 1963 when he first enlisted. Serving his fellow comrades in arms, Hedley has the rank of executive director, and he said that he feels he is “paying a debt to him for saving me and my men.”
Hedley has written a book of his time in Vietnam entitled, “Saddle Up! The Story of a Red Scarf,” which is available on Amazon. However, if people want a hard copy signed by him, Hedley said that he has a supply and can be contacted by emailing johnhedley@bellsouth.net.
