Virtual car seat safety check will be held Sept. 25-26

Every 32 seconds in 2018, one child under the age of 13 in a passenger vehicle was involved in a crash. Many times, injuries and deaths can be prevented by proper use of car seats, boosters, and seat belts. Child Passenger Safety Week is September 20-26, 2020 with “National Seat Check Saturday” on Sept. 26, 2020.

Safe Kids Iredell and the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children will be offering virtual car seat checks during Child Passenger Safety Week, on Friday Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday Sept. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon. Experienced technicians are available to teach caregivers how to adjust and install their child’s car seat correctly, or to simply answer questions about car seat safety. The virtual car seat checks will be by appointment for Iredell County residents to learn how to protect their child’s future at every stage of life, by making sure their child is secured in the correct car seat for their age, height, and weight.