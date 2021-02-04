Virtual concert features husband-wife duo

Music at St. Alban’s (Davidson), in collaboration with WDAV classical radio (89.9 FM), will present a free virtual concert at 3 p.m. Feb. 21. The performers will be the husband and wife duo, Cynthia Lawing, piano, and William Lawing, trumpet.

The Lawings will present a program that includes works by Scarlatti, Ravel and Ginastera.

To hear the performance, go to go to Music at St. Alban’s website at musicatstalbansdavidson.org or to M@SA’s Facebook page at facebook.com/musicatstalbans.

Those interested also can visit WDAV’s Piedmont Arts podcast at wdav.org to hear Rachel Stewart’s interview with the Lawings the week of Feb. 15.