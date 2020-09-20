Virtual concert presented by Music at St. Alban’s

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. Music at St. Alban’s, in collaboration with WDAV classical radio (89.9), will present a virtual concert of chamber music featuring Calin Ovidiu Lupanu, Monica Boboc and Joseph Meyer.

All three are highly acclaimed members of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, for which Lupanu has served as concertmaster for 17 years, and for which Meyer serves as associate concertmaster. Meyer teaches violin at Davidson College and his two colleagues teach at Gardner Webb University.

Originally from Romania, Lupanu and Boboc founded Chamber Music 4 All, a nonprofit group of musicians, including Meyer, that makes smaller ensembles with varying combinations of instruments available for concerts in the region. It’s under that rubic that the threesome will perform Sept. 27, with Meyer performing on both violin and viola.

The afternoon program will feature a 30-minute performance of works by Bach, Dvorak and Halvorsen and short interviews with the artists. It will be broadcast free via Facebook Premiere on both the M@SA (www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org) and WDAV pages.