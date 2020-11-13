Virtual concert via M@SA set for Nov. 22

Music at St. Alban’s (Davidson) will present a virtual concert Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. offered to all without charge. The performer will be Robin Bullock, who, according to a release, is considered one of the preeminent acoustic masters of our time.

Bullock, the release noted, delights audiences with programs featuring Celtic and classical music for mandolin and guitar. With virtuosity he blends ancient melodies of the Celtic lands, their vigorous American descendants, and masterworks of the Baroque and Renaissance eras into a powerful musical vision.

One reviewer observes that “Robin creates a warm afterglow, assuring listeners that it is very good to be alive in this world.” For this occasion, Bullock will offer a program of works by J.S. Bach, Stephen Foster and Turlough O'Carolan.

To hear this performance, go to M@SA’s website at www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org or to M@SA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/musicatstalbans/.

This project is made possible, in part, with funding from the ASC. M@SA is a 501[c]3 nonprofit organization.