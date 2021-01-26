Virtual education series on Alzheimer's disease set for February

Part three — “Navigating a Dementia Diagnosis: Live Well” — will take place Feb. 24 from noon - 1:15 p.m. This program will include Alzheimer’s Association Early-Stage Advisors sharing their experiences of living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

The three-part series is open to individuals with a recent diagnosis and/ or in the early stages of Alzheimer's and related dementia diseases, their families and care-partners. General public interested in learning more about planning, resources, and available services may also attend. Interested parties may register for all three, or just those sessions that fit best their schedule and interests. Attendees can attend via video/webinar or through a toll-free number. There is no charge to participate, but registration is required. To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/NavigatingALZFeb2021 or call 1-800-272-3900.

“The diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease is life-changing and leads to many questions so this program is invaluable for recently diagnosed individuals and their care partners,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “We want them to know that they are not alone and that we are here for them from the beginning of a diagnosis and throughout their journey with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.”

