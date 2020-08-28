Virtual first-time voting information session for teens planned

Mooresville Public Library Teen Librarian Megan Mosher and Iredell County Board of Elections Director Becky Galliher have partnered to offer a virtual first-time voting information session for teens on Sept. 17.
The online session will cover registering to vote and the deadlines associated with it, voting early, absentee voting, and locating your voting venue. Teens will also be provided with tips on how to differentiate between real and fake news on social media and will be given reputable resources where they can find trustworthy information on each candidate. Throughout the program, teens will be given the opportunity to ask questions before embarking on this important civic duty.
“Voting is an important right, and we don’t want anyone not voting because they are unsure where to go or how to do it,” said Mosher, adding that it’s also important for people to find reliable sources about each of the candidates so that voters can make informed decisions.
“We see a lot of information on social media, and not all of it is accurate,” she said. “We want to give teens the opportunity to ask questions and show them where to find information, so they can make an informed decision when they head to the polls.”
The voting information session will take place at 5:30 p.m. via WebEx. If interested in attending, email Megan Mosher at mmosher@mooresvillenc.gov to receive the online meeting link or call the library at 704-664-2927 for additional information.
