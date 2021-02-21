 Skip to main content
Virtual heart health seminar scheduled
Virtual heart health seminar scheduled

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free virtual (online) seminar, “Women and Heart Health,” in recognition and promotion of Heart Health Month.

The presentation is planned for Feb. 25 at noon and will be presented by Amber Hicks-Thibodeau, M.D., of Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine, Tall Oaks.

For more information regarding the seminar and to register, visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed to participants separately for Google Meet.

For Heart Care information and to find out your heart’s real age, visit http://www.lnrmc.com/cardiac-care.

2-21 heart health

Hicks-Thibodeau
