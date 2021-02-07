 Skip to main content
Virtual heart healthy seminars hosted by Mooresville hospital
Heart Health Month

Virtual heart healthy seminars hosted by Mooresville hospital

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting free, virtual (online) seminars in February in recognition of Heart Health Month Awareness.

Upcoming presentations include the following:

“COVID-19 and Heart Health,” which will be held Feb. 11 at noon, presented by Brian Hearon, M.D., FACC, FACCP, FSCAI, interventional cardiologist at the hospital.

“Nutrition and Heart Health,” scheduled for Feb. 18 at noon, presented by Lake Norman Nutritional Services.

“Women and Heart Health,” which is planned for Feb. 25 at noon, presented by Amber Hicks-Thibodeau, M.D., of Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine, Tall Oaks.

For more information regarding the Heart Health Awareness seminars and to register, visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed to participants separately for Google Meet.

For heart care information and to find out your heart’s real age, visit www.lnrmc.com/cardiac-care.

