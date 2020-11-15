Virus killed the centennial celebration, but not the spirit

I know you and I are both tired of hearing about COVID 19, but let me tell you about one more thing that was ruined, besides people’s lives, the economy, air travel, education, etc., by the virus.
Mooresville’s Broad Street United Methodist Church planned on having a big celebration this month and in December. The year 2020 is the centennial of the church, and a centennial celebration only comes up once every 100 years as you know.
Table-bending church dinners were planned, and, Brother, the women and some of the men of this church know what cooking is all about. Special speakers were to have been invited and special worship services, special singings, would have been held. Banners and commemorative coffee cups and T-shirts and who-knows-what-all might have been ordered, but weren’t.
Let me back up for a moment; a little history is in order.
The First World War ended late in 1918 and with the war over, our boys who had gone Over There to back home from across the pond to Over Here, got married, started housekeeping and had children. People again bought things that had been unavailable or rationed during the war, such as clothing, towels, washcloths, sheets and pillow cases made of cotton.
The Mooresville Cotton Mills (later bought by Burlington Industries) expanded several times from its beginnings on Church Street, and by 1920 was the large sprawling brick edifice on South Main, known as Mill No. 2, Mill No. 3 and Mill No. 4.
Thousands of people worked there in three shifts, six days a week. Many of the workers — called operatives —lived in houses owned by the mill at a low rent. For some, this mill-owned housing was the first time they had ever enjoyed the blessings of running water, plumbing, electricity, screened windows.
Many of these workers lived near the mill in what some called “Mill Hill” and there were those who thought themselves better than other people who called the mill hands “lintheads,” as the workers left work with strands of cotton in their hair or clinging to their clothing.
The cotton mill was the locomotive engine that drove the economy of Mooresville. The mill workers spent their money in the local groceries, clothing stores, furniture stores, 5 and 10 cent stores, and my grandfather’s café that was beside the mill parking lot.
Congregations of three local churches realized that these mill folks needed houses of worship within walking distance of where they lived. First Presbyterian Church started a Second Presbyterian Church, the Baptists began Southside Baptist Church and the Methodist Church (now Central Methodist) helped establish Broad Street Church. Someone later recalled that the idea for Broad Street had first come up in a prayer meeting.
The Methodists acquired land for the new church on the corner of South Broad Street and West Wilson Avenue and secured a young minister, the Rev. J. Henry Capps. Hammers and saws were employed and a barn-like structure known as “The Tabernacle,” arose on the corner lot, where the congregation was not above praying on their knees to the Holy Spirit on the saw-dust floor, but stood to sing Charles Wesley’s hymns.
Somebody shout, “Amen!”
For some reason, Capps went to another church in 1921. The church’s congregation grew, however, through the many revivals held in The Tabernacle by their second pastor, the Rev. George William Fink (1921-1926) and by the dedicated work of the Rev. Theodore Webb Hager (1928-1933).
The church and the cotton mill survived the Great Depression and two textile strikes. During World War II, the church’s altar rail was bedecked with small American flags and candles for the members of the congregation and their relatives and friends who were in uniform, and the people came up and knelt at the altar rail to pray for their safe return.
The congregation, many of whom worked at the cotton mill, outgrew The Tabernacle and so a brick sanctuary with Sunday school rooms was erected in 1929. Then another, even larger brick sanctuary was built in 1956 and then a large educational building was added.
Twenty-nine pastors, two of whom were women, have served as pastor to Mooresville’s Broad Street United Methodist Church. The present pastor is the Rev. Gary Sowell, who came to Broad Street in 2019.
Sowell and the church leaders had plans for a bang-up celebration that folks would talk about for years. But, well, you know what happened: the COVID 19 pandemic hit and people are not encouraged to gather in large groups, even for something as special as a church’s centennial. We might well regard the celebration’s cancellation as just one more victim of the virus.
Let us all pray, regardless of denomination or church affiliation, that by this time next year an effective vaccination will have been proven and widely distributed.
The spirit of the old Tabernacle is still there. Perhaps next year Broad Street United Methodist Church in Mooresville might get to hold the proper celebration it deserves, God willing and “Amen!”
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”
