Visit Santa’s Wonderland; Online reservations begin tomorrow

Bass Pro Shops, which has a location in Concord and Cabela’s in Fort Mill, S.C., shared in a release that the businesses are inviting families to their tradition of visiting Santa Claus in-person this year with a free reimagined and contactless Santa’s Wonderland experience.

Santa’s Wonderland will prioritize everyone’s safety while allowing kids and families to share their Christmas wishes directly with Santa Claus.

The contactless visit with Santa includes a comprehensive approach to help ensure everyone’s safety throughout the event. According to the news release, the key elements to make the event safe are:

Free digital reservations: Advance digital reservations are required for all guests and can be made online. Spots are limited to allow appropriate physical distancing and additional cleaning. Online reservations begin Nov. 2 at www.basspro.com/santa and www.cabelas.com/santa.

Temperature screening: All families and team members will complete temperature screening with a non-contact thermometer prior to entering Santa’s Wonderland.

Magic Santa shield: An innovative, glare-free clear protective barrier will be in place between Santa and families at all times to allow for a contactless experience. The shield is cleaned and sanitized between each visit.