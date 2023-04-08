Ask about any kid which day of the week is his or her favorite, and the kid will probably say: “Saturday.” There is no school on Saturday and there is no having to get ready and get dressed in Sunday clothes to go to church. Also, back in the 1950s and 1960s, the local TV channels showed nothing but cartoons and other child-oriented programs on Saturday morning.

This favorable attitude towards Saturdays persists in many adults, I suspect.

At the end of my four years of service in the Navy in 1975, Judy, Chris and I returned to Mooresville to live. Chris had finished the first grade in a school on the west bank of the Mississippi River and was 7 years old when we returned to North Carolina and family. We brought with us our New Orleans-born terrier-mix pooch, “Skippy.”

Once back home, I would set about resuming my career as a public-school teacher and Chris would resume his education as a second-grader at Mooresville’s new South Elementary School.

A sort of ritual evolved for Saturday mornings. While Judy cleaned house, Chris and I would drive the short distance to downtown Mooresville. Very often we would end up parked in front of the Mooresville Bakery, owned and operated by Mr. R. C. Powers and his wife, Bessie. The name of their white loaf bread was “Golden Crust.” Students at Davidson College, I am told, would often drive to Mooresville in the wee hours just to get fresh goodies at the town’s bakery.

I might mention here that Mr. & Mrs. Powers were near relatives, as their daughter, Katherine, was married to my father’s brother, Mason Stonestreet. To my brother and me, they were Uncle Mason and Aunt “Kat.”

The Mooresville Bakery was located across the curve in Main Street from the Mooresville Municipal Building. The municipal building had been constructed when my grandfather, O. C. Stonestreet Sr., and my wife, Judy’s, grandfather, E. T. Christenbury, were both town commissioners. The building housed the mayor’s office and the commissioners’ meeting room, an office of the county health department, a small courtroom and, on the ground floor, the town’s police department and small jail and the town’s fire department.

When we arrived, Mr. Powers would often be in the back of the bakery, brushing clarified butter on the tops of yeast rolls to be baked, while Mrs. Powers manned the front, waiting on customers bent over display cases teeming with cookies, brownies, pies and examples of decorated wedding cakes. You could add five pounds to your weight just by inhaling deeply in the bakery.

Chris and I would come in, greet Mrs. Powers and ask if we could go into the back to say hello to Mr. Powers. Permission was always granted.

After speaking to Mr. Powers, Chris and I would go back out to the front sales area and look over the pastries, particularly the crème horns, donuts, turnovers, cinnamon buns and other confections.

We would usually buy at least a half-dozen donuts: a mix of plain, chocolate-covered and jelly-filled.

Often, before driving back home, Chris and I would stop by the fire department to say hello to the firemen and admire the gleaming red and chrome fire trucks. Chris was allowed to sit behind the steering wheel of a ladder truck and ring the bell. I wouldn’t have been surprised if he had become a fireman, but he did not.

We, with the bag of donuts, then went back to the duplex we shared with Judy’s parents. I would start a pot of coffee for me — Luzianne, with chicory, and we would have the donuts for breakfast. Usually there was an extra pastry tucked into the bag.

In North Carolina we referred to this as a “baker’s dozen.” In New Orleans, from which we had just come, the tradition of the inclusion of an extra pastry was known as “lagniappe,” pronounced “lan-yap.”

There was a large cookie jar shaped like Howdy Doody’s head in the front window of the Mooresville Bakery. I wonder what became of it. If you don’t know who Howdy Doody was, ask your parents or grandparents. They’ll know and, if they grew up around Mooresville, they can tell you about the bakery.