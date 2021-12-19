Visit with Santa nets 50 blankets for children

Silly Chickens Lodge had several special guests recently.

Santa and Mrs. Claus dropped by Dec. 5 for their fourth annual Christmas visit to the lodge, which is located on Oak Ridge Farm Highway in Mooresville. And while there, they spent time visiting and talking with children and having their picture taken with them.

During each yearly visit, the pair teams up with Little Smiles, a nonprofit working with terminally ill children, and they ask that each family that drops by for a visit to bring a blanket to donate. This year, 50 blankets were collected to be given to Little Smiles.

In addition to pictures with Santa, photo booths were set up in the backyard area of the lodge where families could have fun taking other pictures.

As families arrived, they were greeted by several of Santa’s elves and offered hot chocolate and cookies as they waited their turn to speak with Santa himself. Following their chat with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the children each received a coloring book of their choice.