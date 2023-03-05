The Volunteer Auxiliary of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is now accepting member applications.

Employees and medical staff recognize the integral role of volunteers in the hospital. They impact everyone who walks in the door as a friendly face offering guidance and assistance to all.

“The volunteers are an important part of our Lake Norman family, and we are so fortunate to have them. They make such a difference in the lives of our patients, visitors and staff,” Director of Community Outreach Mitzie McCurdy said.

Applications are available online, located in the Volunteer Opportunities section under the ABOUT tab. Each applicant must interview with the vice president, have two verifiable references and volunteer a minimum of four hours each week.

Volunteering for Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is easy and flexible. Volunteers are not required to have previous training, and there are many available opportunities — both direct service and non-direct service. Current open positions include manning the gift shop, helping patients with registration, escorting visitors throughout the hospital and assisting staff with ongoing projects.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, visit LNRMC.com/Volunteers-Opportunities for more information, or contact Volunteer Services at 704-660-4112.