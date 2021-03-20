Volunteer Auxiliary offers scholarships

The Volunteer Auxiliary of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is taking applications for need-based/academic scholarships to be awarded to graduating high school seniors in a medically-related service area. The scholarships are intended to encourage the study and participation in medical professions.

Students pursuing a degree or certification program in the medical field are encouraged to apply. Scholarships will be given based on financial need and academic performance. One scholarship is designated for a Junior Volunteer from Lake Norman Regional Medical Center who demonstrates outstanding participation in the program and potential for success in the medical field.

Applications are available online and may be downloaded from the hospital’s website at LNRMC.com under the “About” tab. Click on “Volunteer Opportunities” 2021 Auxiliary Scholarships or inquire with local high school guidance counselors. Candidates must complete an application form and provide documentation of acceptance into an accredited health care education program. The application deadline is April 23.