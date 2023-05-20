Show Up is selling tickets to a hands-on volunteer event at Overflow, featuring local nonprofit Hope of Mooresville (HOMe). Show Up is providing an inventive way to volunteer, catering to busy young professionals who like to socialize and have fun while also giving back to the community, but do not know where to get started with volunteer work. The $10 ticket cost is donated to HOMe, so participants know they have donated and volunteered by purchasing a ticket.

Show Up will be held Tuesday at Overflow, 137 Mecklynn Road, Mooresville from 6-8 p.m.

Participants will meet the nonprofit (HOMe) and fill bags of essential items, assemble snack bags for kids, and prepare summer activity kits for kids. All of this will benefit the women and children supported by HOMe. While helping the nonprofit, participants will enjoy music and Overflow’s self-pour beer, wine and coffee. Buying a ticket means you are volunteering and contributing to a nonprofit, while also supporting a local business and having fun.

A participant from a previous event last December said, “[Show Up] really helped me feel like a meaningful part of the community. It was so much fun to meet new friends, try new places, and give back to such a great cause! 11/10 would recommend,” Erin Elizabeth said.

Tickets are $45 and are on sale at showup-charlotte.com.