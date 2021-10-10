Volunteer fair planned at St. Therese

Want to learn about some chances that are available to volunteer in the community?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, will be hosting a volunteer fair Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon in the multipurpose room of the Parish Life Center.

All are invited to join ministries from St. Therese as well as many community agencies that will be available to share their volunteer opportunities. Agencies represented will include The Christian Mission, HOMe (Hope of Mooresville), FeedNC, Iredell County Council on Aging Senior Center, HealthReach Community Clinic, Mooresville Public Library, Habitat for Humanity, Lake Norman Volunteers, Serenity House, Community Pregnancy Center of Lake Norman, Fifth Street Ministries, Kindness Closet and Children’s Hope Alliance.

If you have time and talent to spare, you are encouraged to stop by during this community event.