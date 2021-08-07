Volunteer is an advocate for the community

Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series of articles that will run during the summer months called Faces of FeedNC, which will share how the pandemic affected guests and volunteers of FeedNC.
Serving as a volunteer at FeedNC, Mary Junior of Mooresville has seen the lives of many people change as they have visited and used the services of FeedNC. Her life also changed when the pandemic hit, she noted.
Working when the pandemic started, Mary shared that she left her job because her children were out of school, and she left to be home with them.
“My husband worked,” Mary said, so she was the one “to manage the homeschooling and make sure they were doing their work. It was OK for us during that time for me to have to leave work, but,” she noted with a chuckle, “it was horrible for the kids.”
Not sure of all that was going on with COVID-19 when she first heard of it, Mary said she thought it would soon be over. “I figured it was more like the flu season. It will be over pretty soon. I will get back to work, and the kids will get back to school.”
With four children at home, Mary shared that one challenge they faced was that they were constantly eating. She said they were “bored and so they ate more stuff, and I’m like, I can’t afford to feed you guys like this. It was crazy.”
Even though she could have, Mary noted that she didn’t use the services of FeedNC all the time, but, she said she definitely did utilize the services.
‘I’d come in and get stuff for the kids, some snacks and food for the kids because, with four kids at home and I wasn’t working any more at that time, it definitely helped me out a whole lot,” she said with a big smile.
Mary has since gone back to work and she continues to volunteer her time at FeedNC, helping in multiple capacities. She noted that on Mondays she works in receiving, which involves checking in the donations that are brought in. Checking in guests on other days is another of her responsibilities, as well as teaching a life skills class as part of FeedNC’s culinary program.
Even if she isn’t scheduled to volunteer, Mary said she might still drop by and help out in the food pantry, putting the food away along with other duties.
Mary shared that she started volunteering in early 2020, around January or February, and during that time, she has seen how the services at FeedNC have helped others in the community just like herself.
While checking the guests in, Mary said she got to know the people who would come on the specific day she volunteered, and therefore got to know them by name. Then new people starting coming, and all were utilizing the offered services, such as getting food and some baby stuff like diapers that they occasionally have. The free lunches also drew a lot of people in to FeedNC, she noted.
Mary not only serves as a volunteer inside the walls of FeedNC, but she also serves as an advocate for the people in the community, sharing with those who might need the services and are just not aware of them.
If there is somebody out there who doesn’t know of this nonprofit organization, Mary said she would inform them about the free breakfast and lunches that are offered.
“Anybody can come, no questions asked,” she said she would tell others. “You don’t have to say anything. You just let them know you are here for either breakfast or lunch and go and get your food.”
Mary also attends the Community Connections events that FeedNC holds monthly.
Brittany Holbert, director of the culinary program, shared that these events are “held with a different community partner so anyone in the community can come to them and learn more information about resources in the community.”
Mary noted she “likes to be resourceful, and if somebody needs something, I can give them information, refer people to them.”
“Mary went (to the event) to find out about more resources for other people in the community to be an advocate for people,” Brittany said.