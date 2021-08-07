Volunteer is an advocate for the community

Even though she could have, Mary noted that she didn’t use the services of FeedNC all the time, but, she said she definitely did utilize the services.

‘I’d come in and get stuff for the kids, some snacks and food for the kids because, with four kids at home and I wasn’t working any more at that time, it definitely helped me out a whole lot,” she said with a big smile.

Mary has since gone back to work and she continues to volunteer her time at FeedNC, helping in multiple capacities. She noted that on Mondays she works in receiving, which involves checking in the donations that are brought in. Checking in guests on other days is another of her responsibilities, as well as teaching a life skills class as part of FeedNC’s culinary program.

Even if she isn’t scheduled to volunteer, Mary said she might still drop by and help out in the food pantry, putting the food away along with other duties.

Mary shared that she started volunteering in early 2020, around January or February, and during that time, she has seen how the services at FeedNC have helped others in the community just like herself.