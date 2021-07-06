Volunteer opportunities available at Hospice of Iredell

Jack Burris’ journey as a Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County (HPCIC) volunteer began when his wife was under hospice care.

From her team, Burris shared, he learned the care and compassion that would serve him well when he began visiting patients as a volunteer. Since 2004, he has found friendship, purpose and a grateful heart through his visits with patients and their caregivers.

“For me, volunteering means making new friends, sharing memories and lessons learned. It’s providing a bit of rest and relief for those precious caregivers,” he said.

HPCIC is currently seeking others who wish to give back to join their volunteer team. A specific need is volunteers to assist hospice homecare patients and their caregivers, said Director of Volunteer Services Teresa Ward.

Typical responsibilities of a homecare volunteer might include visiting with a patient and their caregiver and listening to their stories; offering a few hours of respite for a caregiver to leave the house; and reading aloud or playing music to a patient. While volunteers do offer support and compassion, Ward said, they do not provide direct hands-on care.