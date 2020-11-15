Volunteer receives community service award

The Evening Exchange Club of Greater Mooresville Lake Norman presented Julie Wooldridge the Book of Golden Deeds award for her outstanding community service. The club presented the award to Wooldridge at its Nov. 2 meeting held at Victory Lanes on Morlake Drive in Mooresville.

Wooldridge is a board member of Hope of Mooresville (HOMe) and has dedicated six years of service to the organization. She has been part of the planning, construction and program creation of HOMe to provide temporary housing to Mooresville’s homeless women and children. Wooldridge continues to volunteer weekly at the house and coordinates the volunteers who babysit and tutor, organizes supply drives and manages the maintenance and upkeep of the HOMe house.

When a guest’s car was broken down late one night, it was Wooldridge who responded to the call for help. She goes above and beyond to make HOMe feel like a true home for guests and the staff who work there.

The Book of Golden Deeds is a community service award of the National Exchange Club that, according to the organization’s website, “honors a worthy person or group that continuously donates time, talent and energy to help those in need, often doing good deeds that go unnoticed. This award, therefore, is designed to honor these unsung heroes.”