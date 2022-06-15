Volunteer recognized for service to community

At the June 7 meeting of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman, the club’s Book of Golden Deeds Award was presented to Pam Navey.

This award, according to information from the Exchange website, “recognizes dedicated volunteers who give endless hours of their time and talents toward making their communities better places to live.”

Navey grew up in Iredell County and attended South Iredell High School. She graduated from Mitchell Community College, where she received an Associate of Fine Arts in music, and from Gardner-Webb University earning a Bachelor of Science in human services.

Her long-standing career in the criminal justice system in Iredell County has spanned 39 years. She has served as past magistrate and past legal assistant in the district attorney’s office and is a former law enforcement officer, having served 22 years full-time, part-time and as a reserve.

Navey is also a past executive director of Appropriate Placement Options, having 18 1/2 years in that position, managed the Iredell County Resource Center, ReEntry Services, CBI-Cognitive Behavioral Intervention and CCJP-Certified Criminal Justice Addictions Professional, among others.

Currently, she is the community resource director with the Statesville Police Department, where she has served for nine years and a victim services practitioner-advocate. On the Crisis Intervention team, she is certified and works with countywide COT training, planning and facilities. She is past chair of the Domestic Violence Task Force of Iredell County, executive committee chair of both the DACI-Drug Alcohol Coalition of Iredell and the Local ReEntry Council and is on the homelessness collaborative.

Navey also serves on the JCPC-Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, having served as chair; a past president and secretary for N.C. Community Alternatives for Youth and is currently a Western N.C. Regional Representative and a part of the N.C. Juvenile Officers Association and the Iredell Homicide Support Group for Survivors, in addition to others.

She is currently serving as an adjunct instructor at Mitchell Community College and at Catawba Valley Community College as a general instructor in basic law enforcement training.