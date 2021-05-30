Volunteers focus on serving others during outreach clinics

In addition to registering people ahead of time, Lytle would provide a reminder call and make sure they could still come so as not to waste any of the vaccine, she said. She likewise would contact them when it was time for their second shot, providing them with the time and location.

Being retired, she said, “Fortunately, I have the time and could do that from home. I was glad I could help.”

And those receiving the assistance were appreciative of that help, she noted. “So many said ‘thank you, we are so glad you are doing this. We didn’t know what we were going to do.’ ”

Lytle added her word of thanks when she mentioned the nurses that administered the vaccines. “The nurses I worked with from Iredell were exceptional. They did a great job.”

Smith was responsible for procuring the vaccines, setting up the clinics, providing education, administering vaccines as well as data entry of information into the North Carolina data bank. Assisting at 15 of the outreach clinics, Smith noted the thankfulness of those receiving the vaccines.

“They were all very thankful that we brought the vaccine to them. They all also seemed very comfortable (with a few exceptions) with getting the vaccine as they were surrounded by their fellow church and community members.”