Volunteers focus on serving others during outreach clinics

Reaching out into the community and wanting to serve others was the focus of those who gave their time during the recent outreach COVID vaccine clinics.
Hosted by Iredell Health System, the goal of the clinics, shared Miles Atkins, IHS director of corporate affairs and government relations, “was to reach out into communities of color and those underserved to ensure they had access to getting the vaccine. To do this we partnered with local churches to serve as host sites utilizing their congregation and surrounding neighborhoods to get people signed-up.”
Beginning Feb. 6, the first of 16 clinics was held, this one at Higher Purpose Church in Mooresville. Additional partnering churches were Highland Acres and Shiloh AME Zion churches, both in Statesville, and the final clinic May 1 at New Life Missionary Baptist Church in Troutman. When the clinics had wrapped up, 1,524 vaccines had been given.
While the locations may have changed, there were some constants at each of the clinics and that was the faithful care and dedication of those who served as administrat- ors of and nurses at the events.
Atkins, who served as point man for securing the locations and was also on hand working at the clinics, expressed his gratitude for the volunteers who helped each Saturday.
“We are so fortunate to have great volunteers that helped make it a positive experience for those getting vaccinated. In addition to all the volunteers from the participating churches, the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club took this cause up and provided volunteers every Saturday,” Atkins said.
He continued by noting three individuals who gave of their time and talents each week.
“One individual I can’t say enough about is Mary Jane Lytle, who immediately became our community point person after our first clinic working with all four participating churches to get folks signed up. Though we only administered 80-100 doses per clinic, it was imperative that we not waste any vaccines due to no shows,” Adkins said, “and Mary Janes always had her list of standbys ready to call at a moment’s notice. Lisa Tate and Cherie Smith with Iredell Health System were invaluable in ensuring each person who received their vaccine felt cared for and safe.”
When asked what it meant to be able to participate and help in the outreach clinics, all three responses included mention of service to others.
Lytle, who is of Mooresville and retired from Duke Energy, served as a volunteer at the clinics in an administrative capacity. She shared that to her, “It was a privilege to do it. Most were senior citizens. Just to know they got their vaccine and they were taken care of is what pleased me the most.”
It was while administrating vaccines during Iredell Health System vaccine clinics, that Assistant Vice President of Nursing Cherie Smith said she “noticed that people of color were not coming to get vaccinated. As an African American RN, I felt an obligation to nursing and to my community to participate in the outreach clinics.
“This has been personally fulfilling as I had the opportunity to increase the vaccination rates of people of color in Iredell County. Prior to the first clinic, a Zoom call was arranged with church members to give them an opportunity to ask questions and share their concerns. During the clinic, we were able to further answer questions to allay fears and encourage those getting the vaccine to encourage family members and friends to also get the vaccine. In the process,” Smith noted, “I have made connections in the community and hope to participate in other outreach opportunities.”
Tate, who is a nurse in cardiopulmonary rehab, shared that “as a follower of Christ, this enabled me to continue to do His ministry and serve the community. I am a service worker called by God and administering these inoculations helps to save many lives and prevent the spread of COVID. The volunteering that I am doing in my community is making history and creating a legacy for my children and grandchildren to follow.”
Using her administrative skills, Lytle took on the job of registering people for the clinics. Collecting names first from her home church in Mooresville of those needing assistance registering for the vaccine is how it all started, she said, and she continued to help others and ran into many who either didn’t have email or didn’t know to use it to schedule an appointment.
“I ran into people who said I don’t know what to do, so I took on the job of registering people and from there it grew to friends telling friends,” Lytle said.
In addition to registering people ahead of time, Lytle would provide a reminder call and make sure they could still come so as not to waste any of the vaccine, she said. She likewise would contact them when it was time for their second shot, providing them with the time and location.
Being retired, she said, “Fortunately, I have the time and could do that from home. I was glad I could help.”
And those receiving the assistance were appreciative of that help, she noted. “So many said ‘thank you, we are so glad you are doing this. We didn’t know what we were going to do.’ ”
Lytle added her word of thanks when she mentioned the nurses that administered the vaccines. “The nurses I worked with from Iredell were exceptional. They did a great job.”
Smith was responsible for procuring the vaccines, setting up the clinics, providing education, administering vaccines as well as data entry of information into the North Carolina data bank. Assisting at 15 of the outreach clinics, Smith noted the thankfulness of those receiving the vaccines.
“They were all very thankful that we brought the vaccine to them. They all also seemed very comfortable (with a few exceptions) with getting the vaccine as they were surrounded by their fellow church and community members.”
A Statesville resident, Smith said, “As a child I was drawn to caring for my grandparents who had multiple health issues,” and she has now served as a nurse for 24 years total with one year and 7 months of those being at Iredell.
During the clinics, Tate’s duties included educating, monitoring and assessing for allergies and for allergic response post vaccine.
“Administering these vaccines allows me to establish trusting relationships with the residents of Iredell county and adjacent counties,” Tate shared. “These relationships will allow the community to be more willing to participate in whatever is needed to be done to help stop the spread of COVID.”
Tate, who also helped with 15 of the 16 clinics, expressed her thanks to Smith who “allowed me to be part of this community outreach.” She likewise noted that those receiving the vaccines were grateful to get them as she said, “The majority of the people that we encountered had a willingness and eagerness to be vaccinated, because they had a stronger desire to reunite with their family members and to get back to some type of a normal life.”
Also a resident of Statesville, Tate noted she has been at Iredell Health for her entire nursing career, which began in 1998. She said that she knew from age 13 that she wanted to be a nurse, “however, life took me in another direction. God gave me a second chance to return to college after a plant closure. I have always loved to serve people; a lot of my desires and thoughts parallel with the skill set and responsibilities of a nurse. Once I began to train to become a nurse, I discovered that many of the nursing principles and ideology mirror my own personal beliefs and faith.”