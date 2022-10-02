Volunteers for drama being sought

With fall in the air, it won’t be long until the Christmas season will be approaching and with that Christmas events.

Organizers of the Walk Thru Bethlehem 2022 are in the planning stages and are seeking volunteers to help serve as cast members and in preparing the set and costumes.

Walk Thru Bethlehem is an outdoor, interactive Christmas drama that brings to life the story of Jesus’ birth. This year’s performance is scheduled for Dec. 9 and 10 at Camp Wesley, 3090 Deal Road, Mooresville, and those who would like to be a part of this ministry are invited to participate.

In an email from Ronda Hart, director, it was noted that workdays have begun and help is needed with cleaning up the grounds, painting, making repairs, doing small building projects and more. She said that the group meets Saturdays and would appreciate any help that volunteers can offer.

For additional information, email Hart at rjhart.wtbdrama@yahoo.com.