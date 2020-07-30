Volunteers make masks for community
Volunteers make masks for community

7-29 masks jpg

Courtesy of Jennifer Barraclough

Some of the 700-plus masks that the South Iredell Senior Center participants have made for the community.

Seven hundred plus and counting.

That’s the number of masks that participants of the South Iredell Senior Center has made and donated to local hospitals, assisted living facilities, non-profits and community members.

Jennifer Barraclough, manager of the local senior center, 202 North Church St., Mooresville, shared that “people have reached out to me with a need, and then I have reached out to our participants via group call and just let them know that anyone who would like to help make masks, please call the center and we will provide them with the material if they need.”

The SISC has a craft closet that contains fabric and other items, most of which has been donated to the center, Barraclough noted. Therefore, she gets whatever is needed from the closet and hands out the specific material to participants at their scheduled pick up times.

“Some have used their own materials and donated the mask and material to the project,” Barraclough said.

Of the 700-plus masks that the volunteers have made, 300 were donated to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center for its staff. Masks have also be made available at no cost to adults, age 60+ in Iredell County.

This project “allows our participants to continue to be engaged in our community, volunteer and to have a purpose even while they are confined to their homes during COVID-19,” said Barraclough.

