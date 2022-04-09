VOX choir to perform at Davidson concert

Music at St. Alban’s next concert, featuring VOX, Charlotte’s premier semi-professional choir, is scheduled for April 24 at 3 p.m. and will be held at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson.

Well-known director David Tang will be joined by two of Charlotte’s preeminent jazz musicians, singer Dawn Anthony and pianist/composer Lovell Bradford, who has collaborated with such greats as Wynton and Branford Marsalis and teaches jazz piano at Davidson College.

The program will feature works by Bradford, Branford Marsalis, Terence Blanchard, Stevie Wonder, Duke Ellington and portions of Passion Music by one of today’s leading composers of choral jazz, Will Todd.

A youth recital will precede the concert at 2:20 p.m. and a meet-the-artists reception will conclude the event.

The concert will also be available via live streaming. For information about this option and the latest COVID protocols, visit M@SA’s website, www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org. This event is made possible, in part, with funding from the ASC and support from WDAV. M@SA is a 501©3 nonprofit organization.