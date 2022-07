Mooresville’s K.C. Shaw and Lake Norman’s Aly Wadkovsky made an impact in Monday’s East-West All-Star basketball games in Greensboro.

In the boys West 92-90 victory, Shaw had a team-high 16 points for the West. He also pulled in eight rebounds.

The girls game also ended with a West victory. The West All-Stars won 62-55.

Wadkovsky had a game-high 15 rebounds for the West and scored six points.