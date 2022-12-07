 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walk Thru Bethlehem set for Dec. 9-10

The annual Walk Thru Bethlehem, an outdoor, interactive, biblical-era Christmas walk-through drama and marketplace, is scheduled for Dec. 9 from 6-9 pm. and Dec. 10 from 2-9 p.m. at Camp Wesley, 3090 Deal Road, Mooresville.

The drama, which offers attendees the opportunity to go back in time and experience the story of the very first Christmas, is free and open to the public. Visitors can enjoy the activities as well as have the chance to meet the Bethlehem merchants, visit the shepherds and see baby Jesus in the manger.

For information, visit www.walkthrubethlehem.org or check the drama’s Facebook page.

