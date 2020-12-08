Walk Thru Bethlehem set for Friday and Saturday

The public is invited to the annual Walk Thru Bethlehem, an outdoor, interactive Christmas drama at Camp Wesley, 3090 Deal Road, Mooresville.

The drama, which is presented by volunteers from around the community, will be held for two days, Dec. 11 from 6-9 p.m. and Dec. 12 from 2-9 p.m. The event is free; however, donations will be greatly appreciated.

Because of the pandemic, the event will have some adjustments this year, organizers noted.

Visitors are recommended to wear masks while in the reception area and during their Walk Thru Bethlehem. Please note that the actors will not be wearing masks since the set is outside and social distancing can be maintained. (Masks for visitors are not provided).

The number of people in the reception area will be reduced, so one person per party will go to the reception area to register while the others remain in the car. Guests will wait in their car until their group number is announced over the radio.

Pre-packaged single serve snacks will be sold in lieu of baked goods (cash only).

Those running a fever or others who are in a high risk category are kindly asked to refrain from participating this year.