Having a passion to mentor others and wanting to make an impact and be of service to the community has been a part of Arturo Alvarez’s life since he was a young child, and that desire to make a difference continues in his creation of new toys and a new toy company.

Sharing memories of working with his grandpa on the weekends helping pick up litter along the roadway, Alvarez said that “service was ingrained in me at a young age.”

In the military

And he continued down that path as he served his country by joining the military right out of high school, serving in the United States Army from 2007 to mid-2012. Completing basic training at Fort Sill in Oklahoma, and paratrooper training at Fort Benning in Georgia, Alvarez went to Fort Bragg and was a member of the 82nd Airborne division, serving two deployments in Afghanistan.

It was during his deployment, he said, when he developed a passion to mentor young soldiers. He had his own squad during his first deployment and was also placed into various roles of teaching classes and other responsibilities. He shared that “it’s not like any other job. The camaraderie is like no other, and so you’re not just their boss, you’re also kind of like a parent to them because you’re responsible for what they do at work, but you’re also responsible for their actions outside.”

Joining corporate world

After six years of service, he made the decision to leave the military because of family needs at the time and he joined the workforce. In time, Alvarez worked his way up the corporate ladder and was running his own branch of a company and once again found himself in a mentor position, he said, “where I was hiring employees and mentoring them, and I got a little taste again of that mentor passion that I had in the military.”

With a promotion at the company, along came the move to Mooresville for he and his wife Megan as he was serving as a national sales representative.

Alvarez said that one thing that he learned from the military was to be an early riser and so he found himself in the office by 5 a.m., hours before others would arrive. Enjoying that quiet time, he said he often reflected on his professional and personal life, asking himself the question of “how can I be better?”

He said this goal in life was to make an impact. “And then it started becoming, “well, what impact,” he said. “I want to make an impact in individuals’ lives, as many as possible. So, how can I be better at doing that every day?” he asked himself.

While he loved the business world, something he discovered while in high school in the business classes he took, he just wasn’t able to answer that question of how he could make an impact. He said he was thankful for the company and how much they had taught him from a business standpoint, but in talking with his wife, she suggested he wait it out and see. He did, but continued to see that while it was nothing against the company, this was not the right business for him. “I just wasn’t feeling fulfilled in the way that I was in the military,” he noted.

Making an impact

After the couple discussed it, Alvarez decided to quit his job and find something else, he said. They talked about what that would be, and he said he had always like real estate and enjoyed the shopping around, even though they had a home. Then it hit him, he said, “what better way to make an impact in individuals’ lives than to be with them and help them through probably the biggest purchase they will ever make in their life.”

Remembering when they moved into their new home and getting those keys and the emotion he saw in his wife’s face, he thought “man, that’s gotta be the moment for most everybody.”

Backed by his wife, he said they saved money and he got his license and went into real estate. Also during this time, the Alvarezes had a baby. He said that he has the type of personality to research things “very heavily, so I was learning about her pregnancy. I was learning about child development, and I realized that really the first five years of a child’s life, or all of our lives, is the most important time of our life because we develop so much and we learn all these fine motor skills, things that you and I don’t really think about any more like just simple walking or breathing or just like using a spoon.”

An idea is born

Thus the idea for a toy was born, along with a rekindling of that passion to mentor. Only this time, he said, it was “on a deeper level because it’s my son.”

One day while in the office, Alvarez and another agent were talking and their conversation went to a client who made inventions. They began sharing their own ideas for things they would invent.

Alvarez told of an idea he had when he was in the corporate world and the other was for a toy that he said, “grows with the individual,” which he continued to explain to the fellow agent. Being a new father, he said he was finding that toys on the market are “not really geared toward a lot of this research that I’m reading about, and they are like, one-purpose use or they are like multi-purpose, but it’s like for one time in their life, in one specific time in their life, and then they get bored.”

His idea was to have a toy that would grow with the individual and when Alvarez explained this, the fellow agent told him, “you need to do something with that.”

All pumped up, he talked with his wife about his idea. He told her he wouldn’t quit real estate, but he would work on the toy on the side and see where it went, perhaps developing the idea and licensing it.

So his idea grew and started with a stuffed animal, which, he said, is the one thing that most children receive when they are born. In his research, he discovered that in the pediatrician world and early childhood development, this is called a transitional object.

He would begin with a teddy bear, and noting the toys that hang on strollers, his plan was to take and incorporate that concept with activity suits “that have what these toys have, but can be swapped out so the toys can constantly change and they are geared toward specific development milestones as the child grows.”

Now, he said, the child would have a toy that is one they have built a bond with but it’s also fun and functional.

“But the most important thing to me is the engagement between, what we call as a company now, the caregiver, because it’s not just parents who raise your child, it’s everyone, so it’s the caregiver and all these tools that they use and put on there to help stimulate the child’s brain or eyesight or hearing, any sensory.”

When developing ideas for the various activity suits, Alvarez came up with ideas to help or teach at different stages in the child’s life.

Idea takes shape

This was the idea phase for Alvarez, and he spent time sewing crude prototypes and preparing to find an investor and pitch this idea to them. Making a video, he reached out to an investor, not expecting to hear back anytime soon, but it was only a couple days when he heard back, telling that they liked the idea. However, they were not interested in being in the toy business. But Alvarez said he “didn’t want to take no for answer,” so he asked for their guidance as to someone he could contact that would be interested.

He was directed to someone and soon Alvarez was pitching his idea to him and receiving guidance and telling him to not license the idea but to build a company. His consultant told him, “I can see some stuff in you and we’re not just going to take the one toy, the teddy bear, we going to make a toy line.”

So that’s where it started, Alvarez said. He was encouraged to develop the idea further. Alvarez said this was the first time he had picked up a pencil with the idea of using his artistic skills, something that he watched his dad do and mimicked him when he was young. He noted that he quit drawing in high school when he got made fun of for wanting to be an artist.

It was at this point he and Megan talked, and he told her, “if I’m going to do this, I’m all in because he’s ... telling me I need to build a company. And if I’m doing real estate, I’m all in. I can’t do both half.”

“Again, she backed me, another one of my crazy ideas, and I would not be doing this today if it wasn’t for her saying ‘I’ve got you. I believe in you.’”

Toys created

So, Alvarez said, “we ran with it and I developed it out and it’s called ‘The Adventure Crew, Here to Grow With You.’”

He said it’s called this because raising children is an adventure along with the fact that he wanted a toy that would grow with the child.

He and the consultant worked together for nine months, developing the whole toy line concept and going through trial and error of how the toys would look, and developing the different characters — six in all — and the various activity suits, which will fit any of the various characters. “They are interchangeable,” he said.

The suits include one called 1-2-3, Look at Me, geared toward tummy time, one called Reach for the Stars that rattles, the Night-Night suit is designed to help develop a bedtime routine, Sweet Sounds that crinkle, the pretend play construction suit encouraging fun, creative play time and a high-contrast one, which helps “to stimulate their vision, which is important and also their brain, too, because they are starting to think about different things and they are also becoming more aware of familiar things,” he said.

The characters of The Adventure Crew include Ella the elephant, the shy one but a great listener; Gemma the unicorn who is outgoing, rambunctious; Bo the bear, who is the leader of the adventure crew; Scout the hound, who is the wise one, he’s the voice of reason; Sami the sloth, she is slow but she’s the happiest all the time; and Jake the llama, he’s silly, the life of the party.

Many of these were developed after family members’ different personalities, he said.

New company

Developing a company was another thing that had to be done to put the toy line under. When doing this, he wanted to do something, that would “honor my parents because my dad has done so much for me, raising me as a young man and especially with the art, he inspired me. And then my mom, she used to work two jobs and was this go-getter and would come home and clean, and that work ethic is in me,” Alvarez said.

Wanting to mesh their names of Gloria and Albert together to come up with the company name didn’t work. So he decided to try their meanings, Albert means noble and Gloria means glory; therefore using the first three of noble and last three of glory, he came up with Nobory and the company name of Nobory Toys was born.

“Nobory is a company,” Alvarez said, but “it means so much more. To me it is a way of paying homage to my parents. Plus I love the fact that it’s made up because our company tagline is ‘where imaginations roam free.’ The imagination starts in our name,” he said.

Alvarez said that he has written a children’s book that shares the names and personalities of each of the toys and also provides a back story of how they came to be. He said that he is in the process of writing additional books that will include each of the characters, “but it will be more prominent to one character.”

The toys, which Alvarez said are good for newborns up to ages 5 and 6 and perhaps up to age 8, are available to buy on Amazon and in time online at other stores.

Toys are available

These first toys, which are currently available, are marked with a first edition on the characters. After this run is gone, they will not feature that first-edition patch.

“I’ve learned so much, learning how to do website, how to draw again, all kinds of things.” He said that they are in the process of producing other toys as well.

“It’s been a wild ride,” Alvarez said. “Never in a million years did I think I would be making toys. I went from being this man in the military doing combat, MOS, artillery, infantry, then left and was in the corporate world slinging nuts and bolts and then real estate and now here I am making children’s toys and not just children’s, but the smallest children. But I wouldn’t change it for the world. I enjoy every day.

“It has really sparked a bond between me and my son and even my older son, as well,” he continued. “There are stressful days that just come with the territory, but I have truly, truly, believed this is the path that God has set for me. I’ve asked myself so many times, leaving the military, seeing my friends and close ones die, I’ve asked God, ‘Why me? What is my purpose? Why am I here?’ In corporate America, I continued to ask myself that. It wasn’t until I found this that now it’s not a question of ‘why me’ ‘why am I back here,’ it ... continues to reveal the path for me and I will move forward in that direction. I know this is what I need to be doing, just help strengthen me and give me the tools to make this thing grow into something big.”

To learn more, visit the website at noborytoys.com.